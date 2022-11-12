20.1 C
New Delhi
Saturday, November 12, 2022
spot_img
Outside TibetGov't & Leaders on Tibet

Angry Chinese envoy barged into Mexican parliament over deputies’ launch of a Tibet group

18
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Nov12’22) – In breach of diplomatic protocols, the Chinese ambassador to Mexico has pushed his way into the Chamber of Deputies of the country’s parliament on Nov 9. And he demanded an explanation from its President for the launch the day before of a Tibet group by a section of its members, said the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Nov 12, citing the group’s head, Deputy Salvador Caro Cabrera.

The ambassador met with the President of the Chamber of Deputies, expressed his objections to the integration of the Mexican parliamentary Tibet support group and demanded to have Chinese flag waved in the Chamber, the report said.

As regards what happened on that day, Deputy Salvador Caro Cabrera has said, “The day after the integration of the group of legislators’ Friends of Tibet, in the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, the Chinese Embassy pushed to be able to come to the chamber, make a visit to the session hall, and has a meeting with our president.”

It was not clear what exactly the Chinese ambassador said or demanded and what the President of the Chamber of Deputies’ response was.

But as far as Cabrera is concerned, “this is a moral victory for the people of Tibet. Because we are influencing, the cause is recognized against the genocidal policy called ‘one China’. Thank you!  Free Tibet!”

Zhu Gingqiao Chinese Ambassador to Mexico. (Photo courtesy: Chinese Embassy in Mexico)
Previous articleChinese scientists are sounding the alarm on toxic mud flowing from Asia’s ‘water tower’

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
1,005FollowersFollow
9,021FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Is Chinese Rule in Tibet Colonial?

While China claims that Tibet has been part of China since ancient times and speaks of having only liberated...
Read more
Editorialstibetanreview -

Ghost of ‘Resolution No. 39’ continues to haunt exile Tibetan parliament

EDITORIAL (TibetanReview.net, Sep11’22) – A quorum-busting section of members of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) has staged a walkout...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.