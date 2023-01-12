Animation show conveys Dalai Lama’s peace and oneness message

(TibetanReview.net, Jan12’23) – An animation show titled ‘The Art of Hope’, which conveys a message of hope from the Dalai Lama, was broadcasted in London Jan 11, and will also be screened across Los Angeles (US), Berlin (Germany), and Melbourne (Australia).

The show, which packs a three-minute animation created in collaboration with the Cultural Institute of Radical Contemporary Arts (CIRCA), was broadcasted at London’s iconic Piccadilly Lights starting Jan 11 night.

A press release by CIRCA, which is based in London’s Piccadilly Circus, said the show will also be broadcasted through January on many screens across Los Angeles, Berlin, and Melbourne.

The CIRCA release quoted an official letter from the Dalai Lama as saying, “We must continually consider the oneness of humanity, remembering that we all want to be happy. And indeed, everyone has a right to a happy life. Along the way, we may be faced with problems, but we must not lose hope. We must keep up our determination without being impatient to achieve quick results.” The three-minute animation by the Dalai Lama includes a message where he calls on the world to consider hope and the oneness of humanity.

The 87-year-old exile spiritual leader of Tibet, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 and the US Congressional Gold Medal in 2006, has made four life-long commitments: promoting human values — kindness and compassion; religious harmony; preservation of Tibetan culture and environment; and the revival of ancient Indian wisdom.

Addressing the world in a video message recorded inside his office in Dharamshala, the Dalai Lama has said, “I am trying to promote the sense of oneness of 7 billion human beings. This world, we have to live together.”

CIRCA is to broadcast this year a series of hopeful commissions across its global platform. The organization has also invited the general public to visit the website circa.art to answer the question ‘How Do We Create Hope?’

Published alongside a response from the Dalai Lama, an edited selection of contributions will comprise the first CIRCA book.