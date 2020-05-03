Another single-day-highest Covid-19 cases in India

(TibetanReview.net, May03’20) – India has reported yet another highest ever single-day Covid-19 infections, with the bulk of the new cases, as well as deaths, being reported from the top five or seven hot-spot states, while the others contributed very modest numbers, noted an indianexpress.com report May 3. There were no new surprises on May 2, and the numbers simply reinforced the trend that we have been witnessing for a few days now, the report added.

The country reported 2,644 new cases and 83 new deaths on May 2, taking their totals to 39,980 cases and 1,301 deaths as of May 3 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), according to India’s Ministry of Health data.

A total of 10,633 had recovered, with 28,046 still remaining active cases.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by a huge margin, had a total of 12,296 (+790) cases, followed by Gujarat with 5,054 (+333) cases, Delhi with 4,122 (+384) cases, Madhya Pradesh with 2,846 (+127) cases, Rajasthan with 2,770 (+104) cases, Tamil Nadu with 2,757 (+231) cases, Uttar Pradesh with 2,847 (+159) cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1,525 (+62) cases, Telangana with 1,063 (+24) cases, West Bengal with 922 (+127) cases, Punjab with 772 (+292) cases, Jammu & Kashmir with 666 (+27) cases, Karnataka with 601 (+12) cases, Kerala with 499 (+2) cases, Bihar with 481 (+10) cases, Haryana with 360 (+0) cases, Odisha, 157 (+8), and Jharkhand, 115 (+4).

Other badly hit states/Union Territories were Chandigarh, 88 (+0); Uttarakhand, 59 (+1); Chattisgarh, 43 (+0), Assam, 43 (+0); Himachal Pradesh, 40 (+0); Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (+0); Ladakh, 22 (+0); and Meghalaya 12 (+0).

Besides, Puducherry (8), Goa (7), Tripura (4), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), and Arunachal Pradesh (1) and had reported cases. One case in Nagaland was transferred to Assam.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 521 (+36), followed by Gujarat, 262 (+26); Madhya Pradesh, 151 (+6); Delhi, 64 (+3); Rajasthan, 65 (+3); Andhra Pradesh, 33 (+0); Uttar Pradesh, 43 (+1); Telangana, 28 (+2); Tamil Nadu 29 (+1); West Bengal, 33 (+0); Karnataka, 25 (+3); Punjab, 20 (+1); Jammu & Kashmir, 8 (+0); Kerala, 4 (+0); Haryana, 4 (+0), Jharkhand, 3 (+0); and Bihar 4 (+1). Besides Odisha, HP, Meghalaya, and Assam had 1 death each. (Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)



On May 2, India crossed 1 million Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR), a milestone, clocking over 75,000 tests per day with 419 laboratories at work through the country, reported timesofindia.com May 2. Higher number of tests is seen to lead to more effective containment of the pandemic’s spread.

The Delhi government which had refused any relaxation otherwise allowed by the Central government from Apr 20 has decided to allow all relaxations listed by the central government this time for areas in the ‘red zones’ from May 4. All the 11 districts of Delhi are red zones.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested the Centre to demarcate red, orange and green zones on the basis of containment zones and not districts. His government has decided to submit a ward-level categorisation plan to the centre. If approved, the national capital, which is entirely in the red zone, will have orange and green zones as well.

The government of Himachal Pradesh is provide state-owned transport buses to bring back state resident stranded in the tri-city of Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and adjoining areas. It has also appointed nodal officers to bring back natives stranded in different states, reported tribuneindia.com May 2. It said currently buses will bring stranded state residents to their homes in Kangra, Chamba, Una and Hamirpur districts.

Returnees will have to provide photocopies of Aadhaar card or any other government identity proof. Boarding will allowed only after medical examination. Everyone will have to give an undertaking of being not coronavirus positive and will have to undergo self-quarantine for 28 days.

Tibetan residents stranded by the lockdown order have, however, been asked by the Central Tibetan Administration, not to make it back throughout the month of May, “keeping in view the safety of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration.”

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had reached 3,440,904 and the deaths 243,922 as of May 3 at 2:02:29 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. There were 94,607 new cases and 5,096 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours across 187 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported cases thus far are US (1,133,069), Spain (216,582) Italy (209,328), UK (183,500), France (168,518), Germany (164,967), Russia (134,687), Turkey (124,375), Brazil (97,100), Iran (96,448), and China (83,959).

