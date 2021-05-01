April was the cruelest Covid-19 month for India

(TibetanReview.net, May01’21) – April has been the cruelest Covid-19 month for India and there is no knowing what the month of May has in store for it. The country reported a staggering 6.9 million (69 lakh) new infections during April, the highest tally for any month in any country so far, reported the timesofindia.com May 01.

The death toll from the pandemic in April stood at 48,768. This was not just the highest for any month so far in India but higher than the fatalities reported in the previous five months put together, the report said.

Forecasts differ on when cases in the second wave may peak. According to a mathematical model of a team of scientists advising the government, cases may peak between May 3 and 5, a few days earlier than a previous estimate as the virus has spread faster than expected, reported News18.com May 01.

But according to the latest report by SBI Research, the peak will come around mid-May (around 20 days from now), reported BusinessToday.in May 01.

And then according to research by Hong Kong-based brokerage firm CLSA, the second wave of coronavirus is likely to peak only in June, based on an analysis of 12 countries including the US, Brazil, and the UK.

Meanwhile, after reporting over 300,000 world-record cases for nine successive days, India has become the first country this morning to report more than 400,000 cases in a single day.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 401,993 new Covid-19 cases and 3,523 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on May 01 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 19,164,969 cases and 211,853 deaths respectively.

A total of over 15.6 million (15,684,406 or 81.84%), had recovered while the number of active cases was over 3 million (3,268,710, or 17.06% of the total). However, the case fatality rate has remained at 1.11%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 401,993, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 299,988, leading to a huge jump in the number of active cases by 98,48.

Only Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh with big caseloads have continued to show slight declines in active cases.

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (62,919), Karnataka (48,296), Kerala (37,199), Uttar Pradesh (34,372), Delhi (27,047), Tamil Nadu (18,692), West Bengal (17,411), Andhra Pradesh (17,354), Rajasthan (17,155), Bihar (15,853), Chattisgarh (14,994), Gujarat (14,605), Haryana (13,833), Madhya Pradesh (12,400), Odisha (8,681), Telangana (7,754), Punjab (6,063), Jharkhand (5,961), Uttarakhand (5,654), Jammu and Kashmir (3,532), Assam (3,197), Goa (3,024), Himachal Pradesh (2,358), and Puducherry (1,195).

Ten other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (724), Manipur (271), Meghalaya (229), Nagaland (226), Sikkim (205), Tripura (173), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (170), Arunachal Pradesh (163), Lakshadweep (105), and Ladakh (103).

Twenty-nine states/Union Territories have reported 10 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (828), Delhi (375), Uttar Pradesh (332), Chattisgarh (269), Karnataka (217), Gujarat (173), Rajasthan (155), Jharkhand (120), Uttarakhand (122), Punjab (113), Tamil Nadu (113), Haryana (98), Madhya Pradesh (97), West Bengal (96), Bihar (80), Andhra Pradesh (64), Telangana (51), Kerala (49), Himachal Pradesh (37), Jammu and Kashmir (30), Assam (26), Goa (22), Odisha (14), Chandigarh (13), Puducherry (12), Manipur (5), Lakshadweep (4), Nagaland (4), and Ladakh (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the fourth highest number of deaths after the USA, Brazil and Mexico in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal had remiend ucnhanged at 2,450, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 01. Of the total number of cases, 1,720 had recovered, 677 were active, and 53 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 150 million (150,618,263) and the deaths over 3 million (3,168,517), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 01, 2021 at 3:50 PM.