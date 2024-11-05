Arunachal group vows continued support for Tibet during Sikyong visit

(TibetanReview.net, Nov05’24) –The Tibet support group of India’s border state of Arunachal Pradesh has on Nov 4 assured continued support for Tibet’s freedom struggle and promised to work for the basic welfare of the Tibetan community living in the state as it welcome the Sikyong Mr Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on his arrival at Tenzingang, home to a Tibetan refugee settlement.

The Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh (TSGAP) also vowed to conduct a series of awareness about Tibetans and Tibet issues, reported arunachalobserver.org Nov 5.

The Sikyong was welcomed on his arrival by a team of TSGAP led by its President, Tarh Tarak. He was joined by advisor Anok Wangsa, vice president Hinium Tachu, secretary general Nima Sange and AGS Porchu Tamin.

The team was stated to have highlighted the relationship between Tibet and Arunachal Pradesh before China’s annexation of the former and stressed the aim to restore the halcyon days that relationship.

Kalaktang MLA Tsetan Chombey was reported to have joined the interaction between the CTA team and the TSGAP members in the Tenzingang Tibetan refugee settlement.

Touring the Tibetan refugee settlements in the state with the Sikyong were Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) and TPiE member Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tsetan.

The Sikyong’s itinerary during his Nov 3-6 tour of the state was stated to include West Kameng and Tawang districts.