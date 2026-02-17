Asia’s longest zipline to be developed at Naddi, Dharamshala

(TibetanReview.net, Feb16’26) – The government of Himachal Pradesh is to develop Asia’s longest zipline at Naddi, located in the upper hill area of Dharamshala, in Kangra district, reported the timesofindia.com Feb 16.

The proposed 4.3 kilometre-long Naddi Zipline Project would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.41 crore. The project is proposed to be completed within a period of 36 months, the report cited the government as saying in a statement.

The line will have four stations – Gallu (the starting point) lying along the popular Triund trekking route, Ball village, Naddi and Maggie Point Khad (the terminating point).

The line will offer visitors a thrilling experience while showcasing the breathtaking natural beauty of the Dhauladhar ranges, the statement was cited as reading.

Once completed, it is expected to significantly enhance tourism infrastructure in the region, attract adventure enthusiasts, generate employment opportunities and contribute to the overall economic growth of the area, the statement has added.