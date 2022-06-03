Biden has spoken of Xi’s view that autocracies will rule the world

(TibetanReview.net, Jun03’22) – The consensual approach of the democratic system is out of tune with modern and developing times and will soon become obsolete, Chinese President Xi Jinping was reported to have told Joe Biden just after the latter got elected as the 46th President of the US.

Democracies are on the decline and “autocracies will run the world,” Biden has cited Xi as having told him, revealing this information for the first time while delivering a speech to the US Naval Academy’s graduating class, reported the business-standard.com May 31.

Talking about a phone call he had with Xi on the day he got elected, Biden has said, “We’re living through a global struggle between autocracies and democracies. When he called me to congratulate me on election night, he said to me what he said many times before. He said ‘Democracies cannot be sustained in the 21st century. Autocracies will run the world’. Why? ‘Things are changing so rapidly. Democracies require a consensus, and it takes time, and you don’t have the time’. He’s wrong.”

It was not clear whether Xi had used the word “autocracies” while speaking of it as the only viable governance system of the future. But his contempt for the democratic system appears to have been obvious even as China calls itself a democracy, albeit with Chinese characteristics.