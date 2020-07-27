Bloomberg: India’s Covid-19 growth now fastest in the world

(TibetanReview.net, Jul27’20) – The growth in the Covid-19 pandemic in India is now at the fastest in the world, increasing 20% over the last week to more than 1.4 million confirmed cases, according to Bloomberg’s Coronavirus Tracker reported in the hindustantimes.com Jul 27.

The report noted that India and Brazil, the countries with the third and second highest numbers of infections, have some of the world’s lowest testing rates, with 11.8 tests and 11.93 tests per 1,000 people respectively, compared to the US, having the world’s highest number of infections, with 152.98 tests per 1,000, and Russia, having the world’s fourth highest number of infections, with 184.34 tests per 1,000..

High testing rate is seen as the first step towards taking effective measures to control the pandemic’s spread.

Meanwhile the tally of India’s Ministry of Health shows that there were a record 49,931 new cases and 708 new deaths in the country during the past 24 hours as of Jul 27 at 8AM, taking their totals to 1,435,453 cases and 32771 deaths.

A total of 917,568, or 63.91%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 485,114.

This is the fifth consecutive day the number of cases increased by more than 45,000.

India is now adding nearly 100,000 every two days to its Covid-19 tally.

The daily number of new cases, at 49,931, was more than the daily number of those who recovered at 31,991.

And the gap between active and recovered cases has widened to 432,453 now, reported hindustantimes.com Jul 27.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, and India has logged the sixth highest number of deaths after the USA, Brazil, the UK, Mexico, and Italy.

The nine worst-hit states with more than 50,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 375,799 cases after 9431 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 213,723 (↑6986) cases, Delhi with 130,606 (↑1075) cases, Andhra Pradesh 96,298 (↑7627), Karnataka 96,141 (↑5199), Uttar Pradesh 66,988 (↑3246), West Bengal 58,718 (↑2341), Gujarat with 55,822 (↑1196) cases, and Telangana 54,059 (↑1593).

There were nine other states with more than 10,000 cases: Bihar 39,176 (↑2572), Rajasthan 35,909 (↑611), Assam 32,228 (↑1142); Haryana 31,332 (↑794), Madhya Pradesh 27,800 (↑874); Odisha 25,389 (↑1,376); Kerala 19,025 (↑927), Jammu & Kashmir 17,920 (↑615), and Punjab 13,218 (↑534).

Besides, there were eleven other states/ Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases: Jharkhand 8,275 (↑439), Chattisgarh 7,450 (↑363), Uttarakhand 6,104 (↑143), Goa 4,861 (↑175), Tripura 3,900 (↑38), Puducherry 2,786 (↑132), Manipur 2,235 (↑59), Himachal Pradesh 2,176 (↑127), Nagaland 1,339 (↑50), Ladakh 1,285 (↑9), and Arunachal Pradesh 1,158 (↑32).

Finally, there were five other states/ Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases: Chandigarh 887 (↑35), Meghalaya 702 (↑56) cases, Sikkim 545 (↑46), Mizoram 361 (↑0), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands 324 (↑34).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only states /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 13,656 (↑267), followed by Delhi 3,827 (↑21), Tamil Nadu 3,494 (↑85), Gujarat 2,326 (↑26), Karnataka 1,878 (↑82), Uttar Pradesh 1,426 (↑39), West Bengal 1,372 (↑40), Andhra Pradesh 1,041 (↑56), Madhya Pradesh 811 (↑12), Rajasthan 621 (↑8), Telangana 463 (↑8), Haryana 392 (↑3), Jammu & Kashmir 312 (↑7), Punjab 306 (↑15), Bihar 244 (↑10), Odisha 140 (↑10), Assam 79 (↑2), Jharkhand 85 (↑3), Uttarakhand 63 (↑0), Kerala 61 (↑2), Chattisgarh 43 (↑4), Puducherry 40 (↑2), Goa 35 (↑3), Chandigarh 13 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 12 (↑1), Tripura 13 (↑2), Meghalaya 5 (↑0), Ladakh 4 (↑1), Nagaland 4 (↑0), and Arunachal Pradesh 3 (↑0).

Four States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

Last month, Delhi was staring at the prospect of .55 million Covid-19 cases by the end of July, but the positive count seeming to have plateaued and hasn’t even reached .15 million yet, noted the timesofindia.com Jul 27.

Over the past several weeks, the national capital has, almost every day, seen more recoveries than new cases, with the latest government tally showing 1,075 new infections as against 1,807 recoveries.

Besides, Delhi has the highest testing rate in India by a huge margin from the second highest.

Also, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office showed Jul 26 that the number of deaths from the pandemic had declined from 1,089 between Jun 1 and Jun 12 to 605 recorded between Jul 1 and Jul 12, a drop of 44.50%, reported hindustantimes.com Jul 27.

“There is an improvement in the Covid situation in Delhi. The Delhi model is being discussed in India and abroad. Today the recovery rate in Delhi is 88 per cent, only 9 per cent of the people are ill now and 2-3 per cent of the people have died. There is a decline in the number of deaths as well,” another timesofindia.com report Jul 27quoted the chief minister as saying at a press conference.

Regarding the number of Tibetan cases, the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Jul 27 showed a total of 70 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal, of whom 10 were active while 58 had recovered and two had died.

The CTA reported no change in the total of 213 cases among Tibetans living in other countries abroad, of which 40 were active, 165 had recovered and eight had died.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged past the close 16.26 million mark to reach 16,264,048 while a total of 648,966 had died as of Jul 27 at 01:04:58 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 208,139 new cases and 4,305 new deaths during the past 24 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (4,234,140), Brazil (2,419,091), India (1,435,616), Russia (811,073), South Africa (445,433), Mexico (390,516), Peru (375,961), Chile (345,790), UK (301,020), … China (86,570).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (146,935), Brazil (87,004), the UK (45,837), Mexico (43,680), Italy (35,107), India (32,771), France (30,195), Spain (28,432) … China (4,652).

