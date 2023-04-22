Bollywood actor regrets being misunderstood on Dalai Lama video clip

(TibetanReview.net, Apr22’23) – Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has clarified on Instagram that the meme she had tweeted on Apr 12, showing HH the Dalai Lama sticking his tongue out in a meeting with US President Joe Biden in the White House was meant to be a harmless joke, and indicated that she, in fact, respects the Buddhist leader.

She wrote, “A group of Buddhist people doing dharna outside my office in Pali Hill, I didn’t mean to hurt anyone, it was a harmless joke about Biden being friends with Dalai Lama….please don’t misunderstand my intentions (folded hands emoji).”

She also added, “I do believe in Buddha’s teachings and his holiness 14th Dalai Lama has spent his whole life in public service, I hold nothing against anyone, don’t stand in the harsh heat, please go home”, (with a folded hands emoji again).

Earlier on Apr 12, Kangana had tweeted a meme which featured the Dalai Lama and read, “The Dalai Lama receives a warm welcome at the White house”‘. The picture in the tweet showed Dalai Lama sticking his tongue out with Joe Biden Photoshopped in front of him.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Hmmm dono ko same bimari hai, definitely dono ki dosti ho sakti hai (The two have the same illness, they can be friends for sure).”

Kangana is to star as India’s first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency, which she has directed and produced under her banner Manikarnika Films. The film also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and late actor Satish Kaushik among others. It is slated to release later this year.