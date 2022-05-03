Book highlights 76 European towns’ adoption of towns, villages in Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, May03’22) – A total of 76 towns and municipalities across Europe have adopted towns and villages in Chinese ruled Tibet for the purpose of monitoring and publicizing the situation there with regard to issues pertaining to the local people’s religious, cultural and human rights.

“Thank You Europe For Adopting Tibetan Communes in solidarity with Tibet”, a book containing details about these adoptions, funded by the group Aide à L’enfance tibétaine (AET), was released at a ceremony held on May 2 at the Bureau du Tibet, Paris, a mission of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) at Dharamshala, India. The release was made by French Senate Tibet Support Group President, Mrs Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio.

These adoptions had been made more than a decade ago, with the latest from France being those made by the city of Montbeliard in eastern Franche Comte and the municipality of Amfreville la Mivoie on Oct 6, 2012, according to theshillongtimes.com May 3, citing CTA.

Six French cities and towns that have adopted Tibetan towns and villages were stated to be Lavelanet-de-Comminges (Narthang); Gensac-sur-Garonne (Gadong); Bax (Rong); Carbonne (Nagartse); Latrape (Riwoche) and Mailholas (Dorjeling).

The occasion saw a delegation from the Tibet Support Group in France Senate, Senators Mrs Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, Mrs Joêlle Garriaud-Maylam, Mr André Gattolin, Mr Alain Houpert, and the group secretary Mr Thierry Munier visiting the Bureau to show their support and solidarity for Tibet, said the CTA on its Tibet.net website May 3.

Bureau Representative Mr Tashi Phuntsok was stated to have urged maximum participation of French Senators in the upcoming 8th World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet to be held in Washington DC. It was not clear when the Convention will be held.