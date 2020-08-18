Canadian parliament to hear motion calling for Sino-Tibetan dialogue

(TibetanReview.net, Aug18’20) – A motion calling for support for dialogue between representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, along with the Central Tibetan Administration at Dharamshala, India, and the government of the People’s Republic of China will be brought to the Canadian Parliament’s House of Commons in Sep 2020. This followed the motion’s unanimous adoption on Aug 17 by the parliament’s Special Committee on Canada-China Relations.

The motion was introduced by the Conservative Party MP Garnett Genuis on Aug 6. The Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration was among the people invited to present testimonies. The special committee at that time voted to adjourn the motion.

The Committee was appointed to conduct hearings to examine and review all aspects of the Canada- China relationship, including, but not limited to consular, economic, legal, security and diplomatic relations.