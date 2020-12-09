6.4 C
New York
Friday, December 11, 2020

Buy now

Home Outside Tibet Gov't & Leaders on Tibet
Outside TibetGov't & Leaders on Tibet

China angered by US government’s Tibet official’s call on other countries to pass ‘reciprocal access to Tibet’ laws

By tibetanreview
0
165

US Congress. (Photo courtesy: ICT)

(TibetanReview.net, Dec09’20) – Recent remarks by the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Mr Robert Destro, has hit raw nerves in Beijing, prompting the country’s Foreign Ministry to launch a sharp attack especially on him on Dec 8. Accusing him of “political manipulation” with “aims to meddle in China’s internal affairs and destroy the steady development of Tibet,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying has expressed her country’s firm opposition to Mr Destro’s Tibet post itself.

Destro is also the US State Department’s Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

China’s official globaltimes.cn said Dec 8 that Hua’s criticism especially targeted Destro’s recent remarks that called on US allies to pass their own versions of “Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act.” She has accused Destro of “smearing China for destroying the language and culture of Tibetan, Uygur and Kazak people in China.”

Mr Robert Destro, US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. (Photo: US State Department)

Claiming that Destro’s remarks “seriously violated international norms and rules,” Hua has also accused him of having also made “a brutal interference in China’s internal affairs.”

She has also reiterated her government’s usual lie that “China has always welcomed foreigners to visit and do business in Tibet Autonomous Region, and this won’t change as long as they observe China’s law and related regulations.”

Hua’s main grouse for such criticisms from the international community was that they bolster the campaigns of people fighting for respect for their rights and freedoms under the Chinese rule.

In this connection the report quoted Hua as saying, “We urge the US to stop using Tibet as a card to interfere in China’s internal affairs, undermine the development and stability of Tibet, and refrain from providing any support for anti-China separatist activities for Tibetan independence forces.”

Previous articleNepal and China jointly declare new height of Mt Everest as a matter of national importance
tibetanreviewhttps://www.tibetanreview.net/

Related Articles

Gov't & Leaders on Tibet

China angered by US government’s Tibet official’s call on other countries to pass ‘reciprocal access to Tibet’ laws

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Dec09’20) – Recent remarks by the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Mr Robert Destro, has hit raw nerves in Beijing, prompting the...
Read more
China Watch

Nepal and China jointly declare new height of Mt Everest as a matter of national importance

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Dec09’20) – After more than a decade of dispute and controversy, and seven rounds of discussions over the past three months, China and...
Read more
Outside Tibet

New Covid-19 cases in India fell and rose 21% each over past two days

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Dec09’20) – New Covid-19 cases in India have risen 21% over the past 24 hours as of this morning after falling by the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
2,476FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Gov't & Leaders on Tibet

China angered by US government’s Tibet official’s call on other countries to pass ‘reciprocal access to Tibet’ laws

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Dec09’20) – Recent remarks by the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Mr Robert Destro, has hit raw nerves in Beijing, prompting the...
Read more
China Watch

Nepal and China jointly declare new height of Mt Everest as a matter of national importance

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Dec09’20) – After more than a decade of dispute and controversy, and seven rounds of discussions over the past three months, China and...
Read more
Outside Tibet

New Covid-19 cases in India fell and rose 21% each over past two days

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Dec09’20) – New Covid-19 cases in India have risen 21% over the past 24 hours as of this morning after falling by the...
Read more
Opinions

Tibetan Elections: Why are we not voting 

tibetanreview - 0
While lack of interest, lack of knowledge, disillusionment, voter apathy, and low level of political engagement may indeed be reasons for the low level...
Read more
Outside Tibet

India reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in 5 months, Tibetan cases total 1,353, with 161 active

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Dec08’20) – Daily Covid-19 infections in India, though still the second highest in the world after the USA, fell to its lowest in...
Read more
Load more

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry. Fashion fades, only style remains the same. Fashion never stops. There are always projects, opportunities. Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

© Copyright - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv