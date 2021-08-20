China arrests Tibetan youth for failing to attend political education meeting

(TibetanReview.net, Aug19’21) – Chinese police in a Tibetan area of Sichuan Province had arrested a Tibetan youth on Aug 16 for failing to attend a political education meeting, reported the Tibetan Service of rfa.org Aug 18, citing sources in Tibet.

The report cited a local resident as saying Sherab Dorje, 19, a resident of Trotsik township in Ngaba (Chinese: Aba) Prefecture was taken away from near his home in handcuffs.

“A few police officers recently arrived in Trotsik to enforce the Communist Party’s political education campaign for young Tibetans to ensure they don’t rebel against the government’s policies,” the report quoted a source as saying, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Dorje is said to be a graduate of the Machu County Middle School in Gansu province’s Kanlho (Gannan) Tibetan prefecture.

Chinese police were said to be likely to have taken note of his absence especially because he had previously joined other students to submit a petition to oppose a county government order, announcing that classroom instruction will now be given only in Chinese when schools reopen at the end of this year’s summer vacation.