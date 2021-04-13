China begins 5G internet at Tibet radar station across India

(TibetanReview.net, Apr13’21) – China has begun operating 5G internet services at the world’s highest manually operated radar station in occupied Tibet, located near the borders with the Indian state of Sikkim and Bhutan, said Indian media reports, citing the Chinese military’s official website Apr 12.

The 5G signal base is opened at the Ganbala (Tibetan: Gampa-la) radar station at an elevation of 5,374 meters above sea level.

The Gampa-la pass is part of Tibet’s Nagarze County which shares borders with India and Bhutan.

The Chinese military’s official website has reported that the People’s Liberation Army started to coordinate with civilian enterprises to launch 5G base station construction t Gampa-la to solve the difficulty of network access for the border defence troops.

Apart from providing stable and high-speed 5G signal to soldiers in the deep mountains, the project is part of efforts to improve training and on-duty conditions for soldiers stationed in border areas, the report added.