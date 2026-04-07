China breaks ground for another massive solar power plant in Tibet, with little social impact info

(TibetanReview.net, Apr07’26) – China’s mega projects in ecologically fragile, seismically active Tibet, especially those meant for generating electric power and providing mass transport services, have always been controversial, all the more because they also involve what is seen as colonial exploitation in an occupied territory. Beijing has reacted to expressions of these concerns with vengeance, and on Apr 6 began building there reportedly the highest “trough-style” solar thermal plant in the world.

A massive clean energy project broke ground on Apr 6 in Damzhung (written in Chinese media reports as Dangxiong or Damxung) country of Tibet’s capital Lhasa, marking a major step forward in reliable renewable power, reported China’s official cgtn.com and other online media outlets Apr 6.

None of the reports mention anything about the project’s effects on the local population as if these are of no concern.

Located at an elevation of 4,550 metres, the project is being undertaken by China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), based in Shenzhen, South China’s Guangdong province.

Noting that the project employs a record-breaking solar plant technology, the cgtn.com report explained that while most people are familiar with standard solar panels that turn light directly into electricity, this one, also known as the Wumatang Project, uses a different method called concentrated solar power (CSP).

And, instead of flat panels, it uses a vast field of curved, U-shaped mirrors to focus sunlight onto long tubes filled with a special oil. This heated oil is then used to warm up giant tanks of molten salt. This setup essentially functions like a massive thermal battery.

Explaining its advantage, the report said that while typical solar panels stop producing power the moment the sun goes down or a cloud passes by, this plant can store the sun’s heat to keep generating electricity for up to six hours after dark, helping to address the intermittency that can challenge power grids.

The report said building a high-tech facility at nearly 5,000 meters above sea level presents brutal challenges. The air is thin and the temperature swings between day and night are extreme.

However, nothing is mentioned in any of the official media reports about addressing local people’s needs and concerns as if these are no challenge at all.

On the environmental and local impact, the report only says the project is designed to coexist with the local environment using a “solar-plus-grazing” model. The solar equipment is raised to allow local livestock to graze freely underneath, preserving the traditional lifestyle of the region’s herders.

A Xinhua, Chinadaily.com.cn report said the project had already created over 2,000 local jobs and generated more than 5.2 million yuan (approximately $753,600) in local economic income through labour and equipment use. However, it is not possible to verify who the real beneficiaries are as Tibet is flush with a huge floating population of Chinese immigrants.

The reports said that once the complex is fully operational in 2027, it is expected to generate roughly 719 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually. This will replace the burning of approximately 216,900 tonnes of coal each year – cutting carbon dioxide emissions by more than 652,300 tonnes and helping to keep the region’s air clean.

The Xinhua report noted that despite its high altitude and harsh environment, Tibet was in a strong position to develop the clean energy sector, thanks to its abundant solar, wind and water resources.

It cited the local Chinese government work report as saying the region aimed to increase its installed power generation capacity from 13 million kW in 2025 to 20 million kW in 2026, with integrated power bases combining wind, solar and hydropower to be built at different locations.