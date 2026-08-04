China calls its captive ‘Panchen’ one of the most influential Living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism

(TibetanReview.net, Aug04’26) – As the Chinese government-foisted “11th Panchen Lama” Gyaltsen Norbu performed his first religious service on Aug 3 after arriving in Tibet’s capital Lhasa on Jul 30. State news service Xinhua called him “one of the most influential Living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism.”

While he is not known to have given any profound original religious teaching to earn such an epithet, his titular standing also remains shaky, given the fact that the 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, already recognized by the Dalai Lama, has continued to remain missing since his kidnap, with his family, by the Chinese government since 1995.

In fact, being under the watchful eyes of the United front Work Department of the Communist Party of China at all times, Gyaltsen Norbu can hardly be a person in his own right. Rather, it makes him a prisoner of another kind.

“Panchen Rinpoche”, a leader of Tibetan Buddhism, participated in religious services and performed a head-touching ritual for monks at the Jokhang Temple in his first Buddhist activity in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) this year, the report said.

“He arrived at the temple around 5:30 a.m., where lamas lined up to greet him, holding Tibetan incense and Buddhist prayer flags.”

After offering a ceremonial white silk scarf to a statue of the Buddha. brought to the temple by Princess Wencheng during the Tang Dynasty (618-907), the “Panchen Rinpoche” led a sutra chanting ceremony at the temple, praying for peace, prosperity and the well-being of the people, the report said.

He was stated to have been joined by more than 100 monks from Jokhang Temple and Tashilhunpo Monastery, and then to have performed a head-touching ritual to bless the monks.

The report underlined Beijing’s recognition as the basis of his standing. Calling him “one of the most influential Living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism,” born on Feb 13, 1990, in Lhari County of Nagqu in TAR, the report said, “On Nov 29, 1995, he was approved and confirmed by the State Council as the reincarnation of the 10th Panchen after a lot-drawing from a golden urn. He was then enthroned as the 11th Panchen Erdeni.”

And it described his positions as a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, and president of the association’s TAR branch.

The report said that during his stay in TAR, Gyaltsen Norbu will perform his duties as “Panchen Rinpoche” at the TAR branch of the Buddhist Association of China, carry out social research and attend a series of religious activities. It made no specific mention of his primary role, stated during his previous Tibet visits, to play a leading role in Sinicizing Tibetan Buddhism.