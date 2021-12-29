8.1 C
New Delhi
Thursday, December 30, 2021
spot_img
HomeTibet News
Tibet News

China commissions its largest Tibet facility toward ‘self-sufficiency’ in copper production

0
13
Julong copper project in Tibet. (Photo courtesy: Cummins)

(TibetanReview.net, Dec29’21) – China has on De 27 held a commissioning ceremony for the 160,000 t/y first phase of the Julong Copper Project involving the Qulong mine based on a mine ore production of 100,000 t/d, reported im-mining.com Dec 29. The project is expected to play a positive role in ensuring China’s “self-sufficiency” in copper.

Designed to be the world’s biggest copper mine, according to the caixinglobal.com Dec 28, Julong Copper is expected to produce 120,000-130,000 tonnes of copper in 2022, including volumes from Phase 1 of Qulong and the Zhibula mine, which is also in Tibet, Reuters Dec 28 cited Zijin Mining as saying in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The commissioning was held by Zijin Mining’s Tibet Dragon Copper and is located in Maldrogungkar (Chinese: Mozhugongka) County of Lhasa City.

The project was also stated to be producing over 6,000 t/y of molybdenum.

The second phase of the new project to produce 300,000 t/y will achieve an annual output value of 20 billion yuan, accounting for about 2% of Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR)’s GDP, said the im-mining.com report.

At the same time, plans were reportedly being made for a third phase production of 600,000 t/y.

In the context of the global new energy revolution wave of copper demand for further growth, Zijin Mining has said the project will play a positive role in ensuring China’s “self-sufficiency” in copper.

The report said the Julong Copper Project owned three sets of mineral rights: the Qulong copper-polymetallic mine which was the one in production, then Rongmucuola copper mine and Zhibula copper-polymetallic mine which will be the next to be developed.

Zhibula open pit mine had been basically completed and will also ramp up its production in 2022 to over 120,000 t/y, the report added.

The report said the Julong Copper Project was a key investment project in TAR and a key project of Fujian Province to aid Tibet. 

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,500FansLike
967FollowersFollow
8,028FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.