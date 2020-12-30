China jails Qinghai Tibetan nomad for Dalai Lama and related online posts

(TibetanReview.net, Dec30’20) – For posting photos and teachings of Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, and other Tibet related matters on social media, China has jailed a Tibetan nomad in Qinghai Province for one year with deprivation of political rights for another year, reported the Tibetan Service of rfa.org Dec 29.

Citing a source in Tibet, the report said Lhundup Dorje, 30, was arrested on Jul 23 and tried by the Golog (Chinese: Guluo) People’s Intermediate Court on Dec 14.

He was reported to have posted a New Year greetings message to Tibet’s India-based exile government, the Central Tibetan Administration, on his Weibo account on Feb 5, 2019.

He had also posted a 10-second video clip of teachings by the Dalai Lama.

Again, on Mar 11 this year, he had posted slogans calling for Tibetan independence. Also again on May 3, he had posted a picture of a young Dalai Lama with remarks praising and complimenting him, the report said.

These postings were stated to have been viewed on social media at least 2,383 times, the indictment against him was stated to have read.

Lhundup Dorje, born on Aug 7, 1990, belongs to Gangri Village in Machen (Maqin) county of Golog Prefecture, Qinghai.

He was stated to have admitted the charges against him and to wish not to appeal against his sentence.