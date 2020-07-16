China jails two Tibetans for song in praise of Dalai Lama

(TibetanReview.net, Jul16’20) – China has jailed in early July a Tibetan lyricist and a Tibetan singer in Qinghai Province for alleged “subversion” and “leaking state secrets,” said Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet Jul 15. A woman was also held for posting the song online but release later on.

Lyricist Khadro Tseten has been jailed for seven years while singer Tsego has been jailed for three years. The two are stated to be in their mid-twenties to late twenties and belong to Dokarmo township of Tsekhog (Chinese: Zeku) County in Malho (Huangnan) Prefecture, Qinghai Province.

Khadro Tseten was reported to have received five years for subversion of state and two years for leaking state secrets, whatever they may mean. He was earlier stated to have spent two years in detention in connection with Tibetan student protest in Rebgong and was released in 2014.

Citing a source with local contacts, the group said Khadro Tseten, Tsego and an unnamed Tibetan woman were arrested on Apr 26, 2019 after a song in praise of the Dalai Lama circulated on Chinese social media. The woman was state to have been released after around a year of her detention.

The group called their case part of a pattern of Tibetan singers, artists, and writers receiving lengthy prison sentences amid deepening oppression.