China makes cat-and-mouse game rearrest of a Tibetan singer

(TibetanReview.net, Dec05’25) – Chinese authorities in a historically Tibetan areas of Sichuan province had re-arrested in Aug 2025 a Tibetan singer in his 20’s after having released him shortly following his initial arrest on Jul 6 for having performed and posted online a song commemorating the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama that day, according to Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet (savetibet.org) Dec 3.

The group said Asang’s release in early August was made under strict surveillance conditions and a ban from any social media activity. However, he disappeared from public view after having briefly appeared online in Aug 2025, apparently taken away by the authorities.

The group cited sources close to Asang as saying he was under detention without formal charges, as during his previous incarceration. He has been denied any visit by his family members even after an assurance in October to allow it that month.

Asang’s family members too remain under strict surveillance and are prohibited from discussing his case. As a result, information regarding his case and treatment is extremely limited, the group said.

A native of Kashul (Chinese: Kaxiu) Village in the Barma (Baima) Township, Ngaba County, Asang is stated to be one of the most popular singers among Tibetans in Tibet currently, with 200,000 followers on Kuaishou, a video sharing platform.

His initial arrest was for posting a cover of his song titled “Prince of Peace” on to his Kuaishou account in commemoration of the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday.

Originally said to have been sung by the popular Tibetan singer Sher-Ten, the song’s lyric is seen as an allusion to the Dalai Lama, for it says: “Born in Amdo, / having set foot in central Tibet, / whose activities are sustained from India, / missing you, the Prince of Peace.”

Following the arrest, both Asang and his wife’s Kuaishou accounts were stated to have been de-activated.

Earlier, Asang’s wife was stated to have celebrated his release in a message posted on her newly created Kuaishou account, which had 87,000 followers, announcing his plans to reconnect with fans. She was quoted as having said, “We’re here to report that we’re safe. Thank you to our fans for caring about us over the past two months. We’ll be back online soon.”