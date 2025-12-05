today-is-a-good-day
23.1 C
New Delhi
Saturday, December 6, 2025
spot_img
Tibet News

China makes cat-and-mouse game rearrest of a Tibetan singer

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Dec05’25) – Chinese authorities in a historically Tibetan areas of Sichuan province had re-arrested in Aug 2025 a Tibetan singer in his 20’s after having released him shortly following his initial arrest on Jul 6 for having performed and posted online a song commemorating the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama that day, according to Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet (savetibet.org) Dec 3.

The group said Asang’s release in early August was made under strict surveillance conditions and a ban from any social media activity.  However, he disappeared from public view after having briefly appeared online in Aug 2025, apparently taken away by the authorities.

The group cited sources close to Asang as saying he was under detention without formal charges, as during his previous incarceration. He has been denied any visit by his family members even after an assurance in October to allow it that month.

Asang’s family members too remain under strict surveillance and are prohibited from discussing his case. As a result, information regarding his case and treatment is extremely limited, the group said.

A native of Kashul (Chinese: Kaxiu) Village in the Barma (Baima) Township, Ngaba County, Asang is stated to be one of the most popular singers among Tibetans in Tibet currently, with 200,000 followers on Kuaishou, a video sharing platform.

His initial arrest was for posting a cover of his song titled “Prince of Peace” on to his Kuaishou account in commemoration of the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday.

Originally said to have been sung by the popular Tibetan singer Sher-Ten, the song’s lyric is seen as an allusion to the Dalai Lama, for it says:  “Born in Amdo, / having set foot in central Tibet, / whose activities are sustained from India, / missing you, the Prince of Peace.”

Following the arrest, both Asang and his wife’s Kuaishou accounts were stated to have been de-activated.

Earlier, Asang’s wife was stated to have celebrated his release in a message posted on her newly created Kuaishou account, which had 87,000 followers, announcing his plans to reconnect with fans. She was quoted as having said, “We’re here to report that we’re safe. Thank you to our fans for caring about us over the past two months. We’ll be back online soon.”

Previous articleFull integration by Sinicization drive reported launched in Gansu Tibetan area

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,620FansLike
1,270FollowersFollow
10,740FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Elections’26: Elect Kelsang Phuntsok Jungney, a skilled crisis manager with impeccable service record

Tenzin Norzin* presents her case for the election of Mr. Kelsang Phuntsok Jungney as a member of the Tibetan...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Elections’26: Re-Elect Tenzing Jigme – A Proven Leader with Integrity and Vision

Mr Tashi Dawa* presents his case for the re-election of Mr. Tenzing Jigme as a member of the Tibetan...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.