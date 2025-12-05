Full integration by Sinicization drive reported launched in Gansu Tibetan area

(TibetanReview.net, Dec05’25) – The Chinese party leader of the historically Amdo Tibetan area in Gansu province had recently undertaken a tour to enforce Beijing’s most recent directive to fully implement “the Party’s strategy for governing Tibet in the new era”, said Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet (savetibet.org) Dec 3. The drive is meant to enforce absolute Tibetan political loyalty to the Chinese state and gratitude toward the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

During his tour, which included a high-profile stop at the renowned Labrang (Chinese: Xiahe) Monastery on Nov 19, 2025, He Moubao, Secretary of Kanlho (Gannan) Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture Party Committee, stressed systematically “Sinicizing” Tibetan Buddhism and full integration into a socialist society, the group said.

Implementing policy guidelines issued by the Oct 20–23, 2025, Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, He has directed local officials to fully implement “the Party’s strategy for governing Tibet in the new era.”

During his Labrang Monastery visit, He was stated to have announced the launch of the renewed, more intensive drive to a large gathering of prefectural leaders, numerous township cadres, and the heads of monasteries and nunneries in and around Sangchu county – including Terlung, Drakar, Lhachab, Geyphel monasteries, as well as Gyogya and Sayue nunneries and the local tantric college.

He was stated to have made it clear that the Fourth Plenary Session had “drawn a grand blueprint for the next five years”, with a core socio-political goal of significantly tightening the cohesion of the Chinese state and the influence of Chinese culture.

In particular, He has highlighted two key requirements: (1) Forge a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation; (2) Adhere to the Sinicization of religion in China and strengthen law-based governance of religious affairs.

A central focus of the campaign is stated to be to reshape the mindset and conduct of monks and lay believers. For this purpose, He has instructed the monastic community to inculcate patriotism and love for the party.

And in order to ensure compliance, the party leader has issued a series of mandatory activities to be undertaken:

Deepening political education through campaigns such as “Thank the Party, Strive for the New Era” and strengthening “national consciousness, civic consciousness, and rule-of-law awareness.”

Enforcing indoctrination programs to “Study Laws and Regulations, Abide by Precepts, and Build a Positive Image.”

Internalizing a “correct view” of the country —in line with the CCP’s version of history, nation, culture, and religion—while constantly reinforcing the “Five Identities” (namely, identification with the Chinese motherland, Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the Communist Party, and socialism with Chinese characteristics).

Monks are directed to practice “righteous belief and righteous action” and actively abide by the Party’s religious, ethnic, and social policies.

The new drive is also stated to seek to standardize monastery administration through legal and bureaucratic mechanisms, with the aim to “resolve deep-seated problems in the religious sphere.”

Monasteries are further directed to enhance “self-education, self-management, and self-restraint”—effectively imposing a system of political self-policing, the group noted.