Young motorcyclist applauded for fulfilling a woman’s wish for her deceased child’s photo placed closest to heaven in Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Dec06’25) – A Stone of Rebirth at the sacred Mount Kailash in Western Tibet has gained popularity in China over past year, with many leaving photos of deceased loved ones there. A young man journeying to Tibet on his electric motorcycle has earned a wave of compliments across the mainland Chinese internet for making all-out efforts to fulfil a heartbroken mother’s online request to place her years-long deceased child’s photo there, according to a scmp.com report Dec 5.

The report said Dou Jiaqi, who recently turned 18, completed his 4,800-km, 11-day journey from Xinyi, a small city in Jiangsu province, to Lhasa on Nov 24, citing Xuzhou Daily.

“You are very brave. Are you experiencing any altitude sickness? Will you visit the Stone of Rebirth?” the woman was stated to have asked him online. “I am a mother who donated my marrow and stem cells to my son and did everything I could to save his life, but I still lost him.”

“I have always wished to go to Tibet because it is the place closest to heaven. I want to place my son’s picture there, but I am unable to go due to health issues. I admire you! Please take care of yourself, kid,” the internet user had said.

On being told to “Send me the picture.” the mother sent a photo of her son, nicknamed Xuanning, to Dou online, and he found a store along the way to print it.

The Stone of Rebirth is a rock, standing at 5,700 metres above sea level, and has gained popularity in China over the past year, as many people have placed photos of their deceased loved ones on it. Some visitors also leave photos of their beloved pets on the stone, the report noted.

And on Nov 24, Dou released a video showing him presenting Xuanning’s photo in front of the Potala Palace, a landmark in central Lhasa.

He was disappointed at not being able to go to Mount Kailash. “It’s unfortunate that Mount Kailash is closed due to the extreme cold. I have not fulfilled the auntie’s wish,” Dou captioned his video.

But the mother was not disappointed, for she wrote: “You are already amazing, kid! You’ve brought Xuanning’s picture to the Potala Palace. This auntie has no regrets now. Please return home safely.”

The next day, the woman was stated to have left another message: “Tears have been rolling down my cheeks since yesterday. I haven’t been happy since Xuanning died six years ago. The last time I felt happiness was when the doctors told me my stem cell matched my son’s.”

“Thank you, kid. You have shown me the greatest love in this world. Best wishes to the kind and brave you!” the woman has added.

The heartwarming story has garnered a wave of compliments across the mainland Chinese internet for Dou, with one one online observer saying, “You are incredibly handsome! You are a real man!”

“You are such a good example. Hats off to you,” another was stated to have echoed.