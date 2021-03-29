China marks 62nd anniversary of suppressing Tibetan national uprising

(TibetanReview.net, Mar28’21) – Marking the 62nd anniversary of its armed suppression of a Tibetan national uprising against its occupation rule, China said Mar 27 evening that Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) will keep pace with other parts of the People’s Republic of China “in completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and embarking on a new journey toward socialist modernization,” a euphemism for Sinicizing Tibet.

Delivering a televised speech marking what China now observes as Tibet’s democratic reform day, Mr Qizhala, chairman of the regional government, has said that with the poverty alleviation drive, the region’s 3.5 million people were ushering in a moderately prosperous life. “It is a historic leap in their way of life,” China’s official Xinhua news agency Mar 28 quoted him as saying.

China began marking Mar 28 as its Tibet democratic reform day in 2009, following its brutal suppression of mostly peaceful protests which hit most parts of the Tibetan Plateau in 2008. The protests started in Tibet’s capital Lhasa and spread across the plateau region within days. China sent in its army, including its special units, to end the protests with brutal use of force.

Mar 28, 1959 also marks the day China ended any pretence of abiding by a totally one-sided 17-Point Agreement it had signed with a Tibetan government delegation on May 23, 1951 in Beijing. The Tibetan side was compelled to sign it with threats of an all-out armed aggression and bloodshed.