China releases over 115 Tibetans held for Tibetan language activities, Dalai Lama photos after harsh ‘political re-education’

(TibetanReview.net, Oct02’21) – China has released all but three monks it had detained in a Tibetan area that is now part of its Sichuan Province during Aug-Sep 2021 for engaging in activities ranging from undertaking Tibetan language and culture promotion activities to possessing pictures of the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, said the Central Tibetan Administration at Dharamsala on its Tibet.net website Oct 1.

The detainees, totalling some 121, were stated to have been subjected to beating and starvation diet while being denied proper clothing and medical care as they were hammered with “political re-education”.

Those let off were stated to be subjected to a severe warning not to commit the same “mistakes” again.

The three monks still in detention were stated to be among the 8 taken away from Dza Wonpo Monastery in a township by the same name in Sershul (Chinese: Shiqu) County of Karze (Ganzi) Prefecture.

While in detention, undergoing political “re-education”, the Tibetan were stated to have been forced to undergo military-style drills with those failing to keep up in doing tough routines being punished.

It was stated to have been made clear to the local Tibetans that they should strictly follow the Chinese Communist Party’s principles, avoid keeping pictures of the Dalai Lama, contacting exile Tibetan communities, and abstain from posting and sharing online political contents, including religious books and Tibetan patriotic songs.

Also banned were creating groups promoting Tibetan language, culture, religion, and environment on social media, or organizations and groups that “challenge the Party’s regulations”.

Severe punishment was to follow anyone violating any of the above bans, especially in the case of those being released.