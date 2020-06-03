China reopens Tibet’s Potala palace for tourists

(TibetanReview.net, Jun03’20) – China said June 2 it was reopening the Potala, the historical winter residence of the Dalai Lamas, from Jun 3, with the visitors being required to book their tickets online a day in advance.

China closed down the Potala from Jan 27 after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Potala will remain open from 9:00 to 16:00, with the number of visitors being limited to 2,100 each day, reported the official news.cgtn.com Jun 3.

The report said the ticket reservation was being taken on trial basis on WeChat. Visitors need to select the date of visit and fill out personal information through the App, the report said.

The visitors will be checked for their ID, face masks, and electronic tickets before being let in, the report said. The report did not mention the price of each ticket.

