China reports 106,000 passenger trips during first month of bullet train service in Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Jul27’21) – At a daily average of 3,500, the Lhasa-Nyingchi bullet train service had logged 106,000 passenger trips during its first month of operation beginning Jun 25, reported China’s official globaltimes.cn Jul 26. China’s official media previously said the train’s operation started on Jun 30.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was reported to have taken the train from Nyingchi (Tibetan: Nyingtri), which is located close to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, during his recently concluded visit to the place and Lhasa, Tibet’s capital.

The report said the passengers were mostly tourists, students, workers and those visiting family and friends.

The report said conductors also provide services like translation, guidance and medical assistance on the Fuxing bullet trains that run along the train line.

The railway was stated to be serving an area of 226,000 square kilometers, 18.4% of the entire land mass of Tibet Autonomous Region. More than 1.3 million people were stated to be directly benefiting from this latest extension of China’s rail network.