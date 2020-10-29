China says it held live-fire drills for multiple types of new artillery in the Himalayas

(TibetanReview.net, Oct29’20) – In continuation of its hostile stance towards India over the Ladakh border faceoff, China said Oct 29 that a brigade of its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Tibet Military Command had carried out “ultra-limit range live fire drills of multiple types of artillery in an area at an altitude of 4,400 meters to test new equipment at extreme ranges in plateau conditions.”

The official globaltimes.cn Oct 29 cited the brigade’s unnamed leader as saying his PLA troops “set up multiple types of targets at ultra-limit shooting ranges, for which they optimized firepower configurations and collected a large amount of data, providing a strong basis for training methods for the new equipment in plateau regions.”

The brigade’s artillery crews were stated to have been organized into battle groups and to have moved rapidly to their designated destinations. “A new long-distance artillery team acted quickly at night, occupied their positions, loaded ammunition in the rain and destroyed their targets accurately,” the report cited the official chinanews.com as saying Oct 28.

Exercises were also stated to have been conducted on a new vehicle-mounted gun-howitzer, with the artillery crews quickly completing setting data, targeting information delivery and ammunition preparation through a vehicle-mounted command and communication system.

“For night shooting, distance, wind speed, temperature and other factors will affect the accuracy, and low light is an even bigger problem. But with the new control system, we completed the parameter settings and locked the target in a few seconds,” Li Zhong, the commander of the brigade’s new vehicle-mounted howitzer team, was quoted as saying.