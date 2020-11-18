China says it held wartime drone drills to rush supplies to its Himalayan border troops

(TibetanReview.net, Nov18’20) – Making clear its determination to fight to change the status quo on the border of Tibet under its occupation with India in the Ladakh sector, China has indicated that it was continuing to prepare for a conflict with a series of military drills. The latest was a wartime drone supply-delivery drill carried out in the Tibetan Plateau’s hinterland at an altitude of 4,500 meters under the guidance of the PLA Army’s Logistics Department and the PLA Tibet Military Command’s Support Department recently, reported the official armyrecognition.com Nov 17.

The report said: “The front is blocked by ‘enemy’ fire, and the vehicles and personnel of the transportation unit have much trouble in marching on. The drone delivery unit must act quickly to deliver supplies to the designated area!” Upon receiving the order, the drone delivery unit immediately assembled and debugged nine drones and flew them to the area where the transportation unit was blocked.

The transportation unit assigned to the PLA Tibet Military Command was stated to have quickly transferred the hot food, drinking water, medicine and other urgently needed materials into the drones’ incubators at their arrival, which then took off in a battle group successively.

The report said that since the beginning of this year, the PLA’s Logistics Department had organized multiple-drone delivery tests in the plateau areas to unblock the “last mile” of material supplies for troops deployed at high-altitude areas like Tibet. It added that they will gradually solidify and further expand this model to include ammunition supplies.