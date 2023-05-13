32.1 C
China tightens rules for foreigners visiting Tibet from Nepal

(TibetanReview.net, May13’23) – Foreigners wishing to visit Tibet Autonomous Region not only need to obtain a special permit, in addition to their China visa, but they also need to form groups to tour the region. For those crossing over from Nepal, the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu has strengthened the review of China Group Visa, reported the openpr.com May 12.

The Chinese Group Visa is a necessary document for foreign tourists entering Tibet from Nepal, issued by the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu. With this group visa, tourists can obtain the Tibet Travel Permit issued by the Tibet Tourism Bureau and then travel in Tibet according to the predetermined itinerary.

In the past, tourists in Kathmandu could easily apply for a Chinese Group Visa through a travel agency. The review process was not strict, and applicants did not have to be present in person. Sometimes, a visa contained only one traveler who was actually going to Tibet, because the applicants on the list were not verified one by one.

But now, starting from Apr 2023, the report said, citing travel agencies in Nepal, the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu has been strictly reviewing this type of visa.

The number of applicants in a group must reach at least five. Besides, applicants must go to the embassy for an interview and have their fingerprints taken.

Latest News

