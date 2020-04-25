China to complete a Golmud-Korla extension of Qinghai-Tibet Railway by yearend

(TibetanReview.net, Apr25’20) – China Said Apr 24 that it will build a new railway track to link Golmud City in Qinghai Province with Korla City in East Turkestan (Xinjiang) through a railroad switch at Golmud Station of the Qinghai-Tibet Railway. The switch was made on Apr 24, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Apr 24.

The report said the railway connection will thread Qinghai’s provincial capital of Xining, Korla in central Xinjiang and Tibet’s capital Lhasa.

The Qinghai section of the Golmud-Korla railway will start operation in Jun 2020.

And the whole Golmud-Korla railway will be completed and open at the end of this year, the report said.

The new extension will shorten the journey between Golmud and Korla from the current 26 hours to 12 hours, the report added.

By Blogsdna