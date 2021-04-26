China to launch ‘red tourism’ routes on major anniversary to glorify its Tibet annexation

(TibetanReview.net, Apr26’21) – In order to glorify its annexation of Tibet and occupation rule China is to launch what it calls seven “red tourism” routes, covering historical sites in it of “revolutionary” significance, according to its official Xinhua news agency Apr 25. It said the move was part of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the region’s “peaceful liberation”, which has reportedly claimed more than 1.2 million Tibetan lives.

The report said the new tourist routes, “combining the region’s patriotic education bases, classic ‘red tourism’ scenic spots and rural tourist attractions, and capitalizing on Tibet’s unique natural and cultural resources,” aimed to provide a high-quality tourism experience for visitors.

To emphasize its Chinese national significance, the first tours on such routes is to be launched on China Tourism Day, which falls on May 19 each year.

The report quoted Wang Songping, Chinese director of the regional department of tourism development as saying, “against the backdrop of rural vitalization, promoting the integrated development of ‘red tourism’ and rural tourism will provide support for consolidating the achievements of poverty alleviation and provide more platforms for people to increase their income.”

The report cited data as showing that during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), Tibet Autonomous Region, home to the seven “red tourism” routes, had received more than 157.6 million tourists from China and other countries, generating nearly 212.6 billion yuan (US$ 32.7 billion) in tourism income.