China to punish entities, local officials behind the ‘rising dragon’ fireworks in Himalayan Tibet in rare environmental action

(TibetanReview.net, Oct15’25) – In a rare instance in Tibet of China taking action against perpetrators of serious environmental damage involving nationally prominent entities, as well as local party and government officials, an investigation report has on Oct 15 recommended legal action against those responsible for the “Rising Dragon” fireworks publicity stunt that took place in Shigatse City of Tibet Autonomous Region on Sep 19. The Gyantse county party secretary has been sacked. While the county governor is under investigation

What made the big difference this time appears to be that the complaints or the protests did not come from the local Tibetan people, but from the Chinese public in online expressions of outrage after the video of the fireworks display was posted online. China otherwise has a well-documented record of arresting, beating, and jailing local Tibetan complainants and protesters on various pretexts rather than holding accountable Chinese companies and local leaders responsible for environmentally devastating mining and other works being carried out in their areas.

The fireworks have impacted a grassland area of 30.06 hectares, its related operations caused damage to the soil and grass mat structure, and its instantaneous bright lights and loud noises caused disturbance to local wildlife, China’s official globaltimes.cn Oct 15 cited an investigation report issued today by the authorities in Shigatse City as sayng.

The Cai Guoqiang Art Studio will be held legally accountable for environmental damage, and the outdoor brand Arc’teryx, as a sponsor of the event, will also bear corresponding legal responsibilities, the investigation report was cited as saying, adding that relevant department officials had also been placed under formal investigation, admonished and dismissed.

The globaltimes.cn report recalled, citing sate news agency Xinhua Oct 15, that on Sep 19, Cai Guoqiang Art Studio organized the “Rising Dragon” fireworks show at a mountain in Relong township, Gyantse (Gyangze) county, which drew public outcry. Following the event, the Shigatse (Xigaze) authorities attached great importance to the matter, establishing a multi-departmental investigation team and conducting a thorough investigation with the help of experts from professional institutions.

The fireworks show was stated to have taken place in a mountainous area with elevations ranging from 4,670 to 5,020 meters. A total of 1,050 firework pots were stated to have been used, with the display lasting approximately 52 seconds.

Referring also to the damage caused during preparations of the fireworks, as well as lack of proper cleaning up operation after the event, the investigation report was stated to have concluded: “The incident constitutes a human-induced disturbance in a high-altitude ecologically sensitive area, with localized environmental impacts. While the short-term direct pollution and damage are limited, potential ecological risks require ongoing monitoring and follow-up,” the report concluded.

The actions of those behind the fireworks were stated to have likely violated the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Ecological Protection Law and the Grassland Law among other relevant laws and regulations. Administrative authorities in Shigatse have initiated legal proceedings to address these violations.

As regards the share of responsibilities, the investigation report has said Cai’s studio will be held legally accountable for environmental damage compensation and ecological restoration responsibilities. Arc’teryx, as a sponsor of the event, will also bear corresponding legal responsibilities for environmental damage compensation and ecological restoration.

Besides, multiple officials in Gyantse County were stated to have been held accountable, as the fireworks show was implemented “with the approval from the Gyantse County Party Committee and County Government without collective deliberation, constituting a violation of decision-making procedures.”

Also, the local discipline inspection department was stated to have initiated a formal investigation and removed Chen Wu, the County Party Secretary, from office, while an investigation has also been launched against the County Governor.

Chen was born Jul 1974 in Nanjing, Sichuan province, and joined the party in 2004. He taught at Namling County Middle School and Shigatse Prefecture Normal School, Tibet, in Jul 1997. In Aug 2004, he Worked in the Shigatse Prefecture Education Bureau and the Prefectural Party Committee Office, serving as Deputy Director of the Office,

He rose through the ranks to eventually become the Secretary of the 9th Committee of Bailang (Panam) County, Shigatse City, in Sep 2016, and then Secretary of Gyantse County, Shigatse City, in Jul 2021.

Other relevant officials were also placed under investigation, received admonition, and were dismissed from their posts, the report added.