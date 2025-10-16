Elections’26: The Case for Sikyong Penpa Tsering’s re-election

OPINION

Mr Tenzin Norbu* presents his case for the re-election of Mr Penpa Tsering as the Sikyong in the 2026 Tibetan general elections, noting that if he wins over 60% of the votes in the preliminary round, he will not have to face the final poll.

On 6th July 2025, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama turned 90. Thousands of devotees and dignitaries from around the world gathered at Tsuglag-khang Temple, Dharamshala, to celebrate his 90th birthday. Messages of goodwill poured in from the world leaders and well-wishers around the globe, offering a fitting tribute to one of the most revered spiritual leaders of our time.

After decades of selfless service and steadfastly guiding Tibetans in exile, His Holiness devolved all political authority in 2011, thus ensuring that the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) would be governed through a fully democratic mandate.

Against this backdrop, the 2026 election for Sikyong, the political head of the Tibetan government-in-exile, carries heightened significance. In a recent interview to Phayul news channel, incumbent Sikyong Penpa Tsering said he would seek another term only if given a clear mandate. Even before his first term as Sikyong, he had already built an impressive record of public service having served twice as speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and later representing the Dalai Lama in Washington, DC, where he gained valuable insights and international exposure. And given his proven track record during his first term as Sikyong, he undeniably makes a strong case for bidding for a second term.

In his four-and-half-year term as Sikyong, he has been widely praised for speaking out on issues affecting the Tibetan people particularly for calling out China’s repressive policies aimed at wiping out Tibetan language, culture, and identity. In 2024, Sikyong Penpa Tsering was awarded the Democracy Service Medal by the US National Endowment for Democracy (NED) in recognition of his steadfast defence of democracy and human rights for Tibetans.

Mr Penpa la is perhaps the only Sikyong whose vision aligns with that of His Holiness, carrying forward the Dalai Lama’s Middle Way Approach in both spirit and practice. Under his leadership, the democratic vision the Dalai Lama set in motion has taken root and grown stronger, building up a compelling case for his continued leadership as the Tibetan people gear up to choose their next Sikyong in 2026.

From the outset of his first campaign in 2021 as a candidate for Sikyong, he pledged to visit every Tibetan community including those abroad and he followed through, showing how seriously he takes public grievances. The only Sikyong who has travelled extensively and reached out to people twice to hear their concerns first-hand. Throughout his four and a half years in office, he has remained close to the grassroots, visiting schools, monasteries, and local institutions. He continues to push hard to safeguard Tibetan language, culture, and education, warning of falling enrolment in traditional institutions and speaking up for the protection of Tibetan identity.

Another notable achievement of Penpa Tsering’s tenure is the Voluntary Tibet Advocacy Group (V-TAG), which he set up in 2021. The initiative has inspired Tibetans worldwide, especially the youth, to speak up for Tibet and actively engaged in advocacy. V-TAG has steadily spread across the globe, bringing in young voices, incorporating culture into its campaigns and building lasting support making it a powerful platform for Tibet’s cause.

The Resolve Tibet Act, signed by President Joe Biden on 12 July 2024, stands as a yet another milestone in U.S. policy on Tibet. Its passage owes much to Sikyong Penpa Tsering’s tireless lobbying and close coordination with the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) in Washington, USA.

During his repeated visits to Washington, Mr. Penpa Tsering worked hand in glove with ICT to brief key lawmakers, rally bipartisan sponsors and press for language that recognizes the Tibet-China dispute as unresolved and calls for unconditional dialogue. Together they helped get the bill approved by the congress and signed by the President.

This is a breakthrough of historic scale, one that no other Sikyong has ever achieved. The Act secures America’s support for Tibetan rights and aspirations, showing Washington’s commitment to human rights and highlighting Penpa Tsering’s skill in turning diplomacy into real benefits for Tibet.

Under Sikyong Penpa Tsering’s leadership with Secretary Mr. Palden Dorjee at the helm of the Home Department, the CTA stepped up to tackle Dharamshala’s long-standing unregistered land issue. Navigating bureaucratic delays and legal hurdles, the team turned obstacles around and built up stronger institutional frameworks. The successful registration not only locks in legal ownership but also reinforces the community’s resilience and institutional strength.

Throughout his tenure overseeing multiple portfolios as a Kalon, he has gained extensive experience, consistently demonstrating remarkable competence and leadership. His ability to effectively manage these responsibilities independently is a testament to his exceptional calibre.

In conclusion, let me reiterate that in the preliminary round itself, if Mr. Penpa la receives more than 60% of the public mandate, he will be officially declared the winner without the need to go into a final vote. In such a scenario, we would save both time and the expenses incurred in holding a second round of elections.

Therefore, each of us should be alert to our responsibility and vote for the right man at the helm. In particular, the youth must understand the gravity of our exile situation and not be swayed by the divisive ideologies that some are trying to spread in our society.

Let us make it a point to help elect Mr. Penpa la as Sikyong for the second term, enabling him to continue and complete the unfinished tasks and the vision he has set forth.

Every vote matters. Cast yours to re- elect Mr Penpa for better tomorrow.

Mr Tenzin Norbu, a former teacher at TCV School and then an English lecturer at Lamdon School, Leh.