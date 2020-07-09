China-unleashed global Covid-19 cases cross 12 million, India hits another daily high, Delhi seeing more recoveries than new infections

(TibetanReview.net, Jul09’20) – As the total number of people across the world infected by the China-unleashed Covid-19 pandemic crossed the 12 million mark, cases continue to surge in the USA which accounts for a full quarter of it, followed by Brazil whose total is more than half that of the USA.

India, which has the third highest number of Covid-19 infections, reported another record high number of cases in the past 24 hours.

Data from India’s Ministry of Health show that the country had 24,879 new cases and 487 new deaths over the past 24 hours as of Jul 9 at 8AM, taking their totals to 767,296 cases and 21,129 deaths.

A total of 476,378, or 62.08 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 269,789.

The 10 worst-hit states with more than 20,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 223,724 cases after 6,603 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 122,350 (↑3,756) cases, Delhi with 104,864 (↑2,033) cases, Gujarat with 38,333 (↑783) cases, Uttar Pradesh 31,156 (↑1,188), Telangana 29,536 (↑1,924), Karnataka 28,877 (↑2,062), West Bengal 24,823 (↑986), Andhra Pradesh 23,259 (↑1,062), and Rajasthan 22,063 (↑659).

Eight other states with more than 5000 cases were: Haryana 18,690 (↑691) cases; Madhya Pradesh 16,036 (↑409); Assam 13,336 (↑814); Bihar 13,189 (↑619); Odisha 10,624 (↑527); Jammu & Kashmir 9,261 (↑330), Punjab 6,907 (↑158), and Kerala 6,195 (↑301).

Besides, there were nine other states/ Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Chattisgarh 3,525 (↑110), Uttarakhand 3,258 (↑28), Jharkhand 3,096 (↑100), Goa 2,039 (↑136), Tripura 1,761 (↑57), Manipur 1,435 (↑5), Himachal Pradesh 1,101 (↑18), Ladakh 1,041 (↑36), and Puducherry 1,008 (↑78).

And then there were seven other states/ Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases, namely Nagaland 657 (↑32), Chandigarh 513 (↑19), Arunachal Pradesh 287 (↑11), Mizoram 197 (↑0), Andaman and Nicobar Islands 149 (↑2), Sikkim 133 (↑8), and Meghalaya 80 (↑0) cases.

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 9,448 (↑198), followed by Delhi 3,213 (↑48), Gujarat 1,993 (↑16), Tamil Nadu 1,700 (↑64), Uttar Pradesh 845 (↑18), West Bengal 827 (↑23), Madhya Pradesh 629 (↑7), Rajasthan 482 (↑10), Karnataka 470 (↑54), Telangana 324 (↑11), Haryana 282 (↑3), Andhra Pradesh 264 (↑12), Punjab 178 (↑3), Jammu & Kashmir 149 (↑6), Bihar 107 (↑3), Uttarakhand 46 (↑3), Odisha 48 (↑6), Kerala 27 (↑0), Jharkhand 22 (↑0), Chattisgarh 14 (↑0), Assam 16 (↑2), Puducherry 14 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 11 (↑0), Chandigarh 7 (↑0), Goa 8 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 2 (↑0), Ladakh 1 (↑0), Meghalaya 1 (↑0), and Tripura 1 (↑0).

Five States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

Regarding the number of Tibetan cases, the tally Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Jul 9 showed that there were a total of 60 (↑1) cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal, of whom 15 were active while 43 had recovered and two had died.

The CTA reported no change in the total of 213 cases among Tibetans living in other countries abroad, of which 40 were active, 165 had recovered and eight had died.

On seven out of last eight days, the number of people who were declared to have recovered from the novel Coronavirus disease in Delhi has exceeded the number of new infections. On Jul 8, the difference in these two numbers was almost 2,000, reported indianexpress.com Jul 9.

The report continued that after reaching a peak on Jun 23, when 3,947 new infections were detected in Delhi, there has been a steady decline in the number of new cases every day.

If the trend of daily recoveries going higher than new infections holds for more than two weeks at a stretch, it could be an indication of the disease having peaked in the Indian capital. It would mean that more people are recovering from the disease than are falling sick. In Delhi, this trend has been holding on for about a week, though there has been deviation on at least one day. This is the longest that the trend has held on in any major state. Other states have reported higher recoveries than new infections on several occasions, but this has never held on for more than two or three days, the report noted.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged past the 12 million mark to reach 12,051,561 while a total of 549,735 had died as of Jul 9 at 2:03:53 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were a record 212,466 new cases and 5,320 new deaths during the past 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (3,055,144), Brazil (1,713,160), India (767,296), Russia (706,179), Peru (312,911), Chile (303,083), UK (288,511), Mexico (275,003) … China (84,950).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (132,309), Brazil (67,964), the UK (44,602), Italy (34,914), Mexico (32,796), France (29,936), Spain (28,396), India (21,129) … China (4,641).

