China using Tibetan medicine to fight Covid-19 epidemic

(TibetanReview.net, Feb24’20) – In a continued use in China of Tibetan medicine to fight the Covid-19 epidemic, the Beijing Hospital of Tibetan Medicine has prepared almost 10,000 bags of “Nine-flavor epidemic prevention powder” and is distributing them to those in need, reported China’s official globaltimes.cn Feb 25.

The report cited Feng Xin, deputy director of the Department of Medical Affairs at the Beijing Hospital of Tibetan Medicine, as saying some of the ingredients used to make the medicine were transported to Beijing from Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR).

The recipe was stated to have been made under the guidance of Tibetan medical master Cuoru Cilang.

Feng has said the recipe was the same as that used during the 2003 SARS epidemic of 2002-03.

The report also cited Qinghai provincial government officials as saying that 1,000 bags of the medicine had been sent to Central China’s Hubei Province, the epicenter of the epidemic, in January.

Also, TAR’s Administration Bureau of Traditional Tibetan Medicine was stated to have made a prevention and treatment plan for Covid-19 by using Tibetan medicine. The report cited the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine as saying on its website that the pilot version was available in both Tibetan and Chinese languages.

The Beijing Hospital of Tibetan Medicine, built in 1992, was stated to be the only national-level ethnic hospital in China’s capital city.

