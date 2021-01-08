3.4 C
New York
Saturday, January 9, 2021
Home Sino-India
Sino-India

China warns US to stay out of its border dispute with India

By tibetanreview
0
46
Ten Indian soldiers, including four officers, were on Jun 18 evening handed over by the Chinese. (Photo courtesy: Daily Excelsior)

(TibetanReview.net, Jan07’21) – China has on Jan 6 warned the United States to stay off its border dispute with India after the outgoing ambassador Kenneth Juster said in his farewell speech that there had been India-US cooperation on the military situation in Ladakh, reported the timesofindia.com Jan 7.

Juster said no country had contributed to the security of India and Indians as much as the US while also confirming the cooperation with India in ongoing border standoff with China at the Ladakh border.

“Our close coordination has been important as India confronts, perhaps on a sustained basis, aggressive Chinese activity on its border,” Juster was quoted as saying.

The warning was issued by Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong who demanded that the US refrain from meddling in the Sino-Indian border dispute.

“We have noticed recent remarks with reference to China by the US side. We oppose any third party meddling in China-India border issue and hope the US relations with others do not target any specific country,” Sun has said in a tweet.

Before Sun, China’s foreign ministry had continued to maintain that China and India had a full-fledged border related mechanism and communication channel, as also the capability to resolve this issue through dialogue, while demanding that the US stay out of it.

The report noted that Juster had refused to elaborate on the nature of military cooperation with India on the LAC issue. “If the government of India wants to comment, that’s for the government of India. Suffice it to say that we have cooperated,” he had said.

Share
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Previous articlePlea deal offered to New York City cop arrested for spying on Tibetans, other violations
Next articleIndia reports less than 19,000 Covid-19 cases for the fifth time this month
tibetanreviewhttps://www.tibetanreview.net/

Related Articles

Dharamsala

Penpa Tsering leads in candidate-selection poll for Sikyong election

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan08’21) – Unofficial results of the preliminary round of voting meant for choosing candidates for the election of the Sikyong, the...
Read more
Society and Human Interest

India reports less than 19,000 Covid-19 cases for the fifth time this month

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan08’21) – The number of people in India found with the UK-detected more contagious variant of SARS-Cov-2, which causes the Covid-19...
Read more
Sino-India

China warns US to stay out of its border dispute with India

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan07’21) – China has on Jan 6 warned the United States to stay off its border dispute with India after the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

6,132FansLike
630FollowersFollow
7,039FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Dharamsala

Penpa Tsering leads in candidate-selection poll for Sikyong election

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan08’21) – Unofficial results of the preliminary round of voting meant for choosing candidates for the election of the Sikyong, the...
Read more
Society and Human Interest

India reports less than 19,000 Covid-19 cases for the fifth time this month

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan08’21) – The number of people in India found with the UK-detected more contagious variant of SARS-Cov-2, which causes the Covid-19...
Read more
Sino-India

China warns US to stay out of its border dispute with India

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan07’21) – China has on Jan 6 warned the United States to stay off its border dispute with India after the...
Read more
Society and Human Interest

Plea deal offered to New York City cop arrested for spying on Tibetans, other violations

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan07’21) – A New York City police officer arrested for being an agent of China over the Tibetan community and other...
Read more
China Watch

China bans party members from expressing dissent in new rule

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan07’21) – Members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) are barred not only from having any religious belief but they...
Read more
Load more
Share
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.