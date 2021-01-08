China warns US to stay out of its border dispute with India

(TibetanReview.net, Jan07’21) – China has on Jan 6 warned the United States to stay off its border dispute with India after the outgoing ambassador Kenneth Juster said in his farewell speech that there had been India-US cooperation on the military situation in Ladakh, reported the timesofindia.com Jan 7.

Juster said no country had contributed to the security of India and Indians as much as the US while also confirming the cooperation with India in ongoing border standoff with China at the Ladakh border.

“Our close coordination has been important as India confronts, perhaps on a sustained basis, aggressive Chinese activity on its border,” Juster was quoted as saying.

The warning was issued by Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong who demanded that the US refrain from meddling in the Sino-Indian border dispute.

“We have noticed recent remarks with reference to China by the US side. We oppose any third party meddling in China-India border issue and hope the US relations with others do not target any specific country,” Sun has said in a tweet.

Before Sun, China’s foreign ministry had continued to maintain that China and India had a full-fledged border related mechanism and communication channel, as also the capability to resolve this issue through dialogue, while demanding that the US stay out of it.

The report noted that Juster had refused to elaborate on the nature of military cooperation with India on the LAC issue. “If the government of India wants to comment, that’s for the government of India. Suffice it to say that we have cooperated,” he had said.