China’s 5G internet service reaches Mt Everest, to cover all TAR by yearend

(TibetanReview.net, Apr23’20) – China says it has finished building three 5G base stations, including at locations above altitudes of 5,300 metres, in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) and will complete the installation of two more base stations at an attitude of 6,500 metres by this weekend, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Apr 23. The 5G project is expected to vastly improve China’s surveillance capacity both within the TAR and across its border areas by incorporation of Artificial Intelligence technology.

One area already covered by 5G networks is the north side of Qomolangma (Tibetan: Jomolangma, or Mt Everest) located in Dingri County, the report said.

The report said that on Apr 19, China Telecom teamed up with China Central Television to provide a round-the-clock, live, high-definition broadcast with a 360-degree view.

It also said that in the meanwhile, China Mobile offered a livestreaming video showing a 360-degree view of Qomolangma between Apr 19 and 20 via the company’s video platform MIGU Video.

China Telecom and China Mobile ARE two of China’s leading telecommunication service providers.

The report cited Qizhala, chairman of the TAR government, as having said at the third session of the 11th TAR People’s Congress in early January that all the major towns and cities in the TAR would be covered by 5G networks by the end of this year.

