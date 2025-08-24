China’s Panchen addresses symposium to mark 60th TAR anniversary

(TibetanReview.net, Aug24’25) – Well ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival in Tibet’s capital Lhasa on Aug 20, leading a large central delegation to mark the 60th anniversary of the founding of Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), Beijing-imposed Tibetan Buddhist leader Gyaincain Norbu has praised the Chinese communist party rule at a symposium for the occasion.

At a symposium to mark the anniversary on Aug 13, held by the TAR branch of the Buddhist Association of China, of which he is the president, the so-called 11th Panchen Lama has described TAR’s progress as a systematic achievement that spans politics, the economy, social harmony, and ecological advancement.

He noted that work related to ethnic groups and religion has played an irreplaceable role in building a united, stable, and harmonious society, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Aug 23.

Emphasizing that he is a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, China’s top political advisory body, and vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, the report noted that Gyaincain Norbu had performed his regular duties at the TAR branch of the Buddhist Association of China and participated in religious and social activities in TAR from Jun 30 to Aug 20.

He arriving in Lhasa from his government-designated home in Beijing on Jun 27, and was stated to have presided over a series of meetings as the president of the TAR branch of the Buddhist Association of China. The report did not mention the nature of those meetings, although his current main task in that role is to help speed up the Sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism,

Gyaincain Norbu next visited Chamdo and Nagchu from Jul 7 to 24, attending religious services and conducting social research, the report said.

The report continued that between Jul 1 and Aug 18, the “Panchen Rinpoche” also visited several temples in Lhasa to provide Buddhist teachings and offer blessings to believers and residents, additionally carrying out research at a local cultural development company.

Beijing brings Gyaincain Norbu to different parts of Tibet for around six months every year to underline his role as a top leader of Tibetan Buddhism. However, he lacks legitimacy in the face of the kidnap and continued disappearance by China since 1995 of the reincarnation of the 10th Panchen Lama already recognized by the exile-based Dalai Lama, Tibet’s top religious leader.

Meanwhile, a farewell ceremony was held in Lhasa on Aug 23 for the departure of the central delegation for China’s 60th TAR founding anniversary celebrations, wrapping up visits and meetings with officials and residents in all the seven prefecture-level administrative regions of TAR.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, headed the central delegation While President Xi Jinping led it on its arrival in Lhasa on Aug 20.