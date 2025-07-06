China’s past criticisms fail to deter PM Modi from greeting Dalai Lama on his milestone 90th birthday

(TibetanReview.net, Jul06’25) – For the fifth year in a row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India has extended greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on X on the occasion of his birthday on Jul 6, despite China’s criticisms for his past such gestures. The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) organized an official event at the Tsuglakhang, the main Buddhist temple in Dharamshala, India, for this year’s, the 90th, birthday, attended by top Tibetan lamas as well as other guests that included a US State Department official, an ambassador, two ministers of India’s federal government, a state chief minister, and the Chief Executive Councillor of a Union Territory of India.

“On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend heartfelt birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. He is a symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline,” wrote Mr Modi.

I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2025

This was a milestone event which the Dalai Lama himself, unlike in the past, also attended.

Among the guests who addressed the gathering were India’s federal government ministers Mr Kiren Rijiju and Mr Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Hollywood star and long-time Tibet activist Richard Gere, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for India & Bhutan Ms Bethany Poulos Morrison, Chief Minister Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim’s Minister for Ecclesiastical Affairs and Public Health Engineering Sonam Lama.

Other guests included Tapir Gao, Member of Parliament and Co‑convenor of the All‑Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet; and Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Hill Development Council, along with 12 council members.

International diplomatic guests also included Eliška Žigová, the Czech Ambassador to India; and Harshana Rajakaruna, Sri Lankan MP.

* * *

Video-recorded tributes from three former US Presidents – Bill Clinton, George W Bush, and Barack Obama – were presented.

Morrison read out a birthday message from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The statement spoke of America’s commitment to the rights and freedoms of Tibetans, including the efforts to preserve the identity and culture of Tibet.

“The US remains firmly committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans. We support efforts to preserve Tibetans’ distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference,” the statement said.

The President of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, also sent a message, saying: “Your Holiness I extend heartfelt good wishes for your health and long life on your 90th birthday.”

* * *

In his message for the occasion the day before, the Dalai Lama expressed appreciation to the well-wishers and friends in many places marking his 90th birthday, and called on them “to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone. Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place.”

Calling himself “just a simple Buddhist monk”, the Dalai Lama pledged to “continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion.”

A song celebrating His Holiness’s 90th birthday, the Ghoton theme song, was led in Hindi and English by Mohit Chauhan and Bhidishi Sen. A Chinese artist presented a work of art to His Holiness. Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel released a new biography of the Great Fourteenth Dalai Lama. Sikyong Penpa Tsering presented awards to long serving members of the CTA.