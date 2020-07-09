China’s top political advisor in Tibet, exhorts ‘patriotism’, socialist Buddhism

(TibetanReview.net, Jul09’20) – Visiting Tibet Autonomous Region on a three-day inspection tour, Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee, on Jul 8 called for raising the social awareness of the region’s religious believers that they are, above all, citizens of China, while also emphasizing the promotion of patriotism and to further adaptation of Tibetan Buddhism to the socialist society, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Jul 8.

Wang, China’s top political advisor, which also makes him the top official on minority affairs, has also called for efforts to be centred on safeguarding the China’s unity and strengthening ethnic solidarity, resolutely combating separatism, forestalling and defusing major risks and challenges and continuously consolidate the foundations of long-term peace and stability in Tibet.

The report said that during his three-day tour beginning Jul 6, Wang visited villages relocated for poverty relief, pasturing areas, industrial parks and religious venues in Xigaze and Lhasa, and presided over a symposium where he listened to suggestions from the attendees.

He was reported to have spoken highly of the highly repressive efforts made by the region’s Party committee in recent years and noted that the work related to ethnic and religious affairs concerned the enduring peace and stability of the region.

He was stated to have asked for further research into the history of the community of the Chinese nation to improve public awareness of ethnic unity and progress.

He has stressed that poverty alleviation was both an economic and a political task and urged efforts to make sure nobody from any ethnic group in Tibet lagged behind in marching into a moderately prosperous society.

By Blogsdna