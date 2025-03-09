Chinese assets in Missouri to be targeted to recover $24 billion Covid damage award

(TibetanReview.net, Mar09’25) – A federal District Court in the US has awarded the state of Missouri damages to the tune of $24 billion in a lawsuit against China for hoarding protective equipment while simultaneously providing misleading information about the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.

Judge Stephen Limbaugh in the Eastern District Court of Missouri sided with Attorney General Andrew Bailey in the state’s years-long lawsuit against the country. The office alleged the Chinese government and several schools helped suppress information about the existence and spread of the COVID-19 virus in order to buy up equipment like masks ahead of the rest of the world, reported abc17news.com Mar 7.

The state’s then-Attorney General Eric Schmitt started the original lawsuit in Apr 2020, seeking damages from the country for the deaths and economic loss caused by the pandemic. But Judge Limbaugh eventually dismissed the case in 2022 on the grounds that federal law stopped US courts from holding foreign governments responsible for certain “non-commercial, discretionary” acts.

However, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals revived one of the counts dealing with PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) hoarding in Jan 2024.

None of the parties Missouri sued ever accepted service of the lawsuit nor did they file responses in the case. Limbaugh gave Missouri the victory by default and heard Bailey’s arguments on damages in January, the report said.

Following the court’s decision, Bailey has said in a statement on Mar 7: “This is a landmark victory for Missouri and the United States in the fight to hold China accountable for unleashing COVID-19 on the world.”

“China refused to show up to court, but that doesn’t mean they get away with causing untold suffering and economic devastation. We intend to collect every penny by seizing Chinese-owned assets, including Missouri farmland.”

The statement was quoted as saying Bailey’s office would work with the Trump administration to identify Chinese-owned assets in the state for seizure.

As regards farmland, the Missouri Department of Agriculture reported 42,596 acres of land owned by Chinese individuals or companies in 2023. Department spokeswoman Christi Miller has said the 2024 report detailing foreign-owned farmland would come out in the next few weeks.