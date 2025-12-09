Chinese companies spending billions on two new mining projects in Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Dec09’25) – A Hong Kong-listed major Chinese jewellery and fresh food retailer and its partners are investing billions of yuan into two mining projects in southern Tibet, aiming for progress from initial drilling to development decisions over the next two years, reported inimize.com Dec 8.

The report said Mount Everest Gold Group and its partners were gearing up to spend as much as 1.75 billion yuan (around $245 million) on two major mining projects in Lhokha and Shigatse cities over the next two years. They will push the mining sites at locations in these two cities from early-stage drilling toward concrete development decisions.

The report said the company was allocating up to 600 million yuan for the site in Lhokha and as much as 1.15 billion yuan for the Shigatse project, fuelling exploration with a mix of internal funds, existing infrastructure, and new equity.

China Silver, a joint owner in Shigatse, was also reported to be pitching in up to 250 million yuan following a recent stock placement.

Groundwork like mapping, sample tests, and drilling, are expected to be carried out in 2026, while 2027 will see a pivot to pit exploration, environmental reviews, and feasibility studies. Altogether, it’s a multi-year effort aimed at uncovering new reserves and paving the way for future production, the report said.

This funding surge is seen as indication that investors have growing confidence in Tibet’s mining sector. If feasibility studies go well, new reserves could boost regional mining stocks and draw even more interest from the broader market.

Strategic injections like this is stated to drive local growth and support China’s wider resource security goals. As the groundwork progresses, the lessons learned from the development of these projects could become a template for how future mine developments might take shape in the frontier regions, the report said.

Mount Everest Gold Group Company Limited (formerly CSMall Group) is a Chinese investment holding firm focused on integrated online/offline retail, primarily selling gold, silver, gemstones, and jewellery through its platforms (like csmall.com) and physical stores in China. It is also involved in fresh food retail and tech services. Established in 2013, the company offers diverse jewellery products and is listed in Hong Kong (Stock Code: 1815).

China is widely criticised for its environmentally devastating mining projects Tibet, which also uproot Tibetans from their ancestral land and deprive them of their means of livelihood. Such projects are often seen to be in gross violation of China’s national laws, with local Tibetans who complain being arrested, beaten, and jailed on trumped up charges.