Chinese President on Qinghai tour

(TibetanReview.net, Jun08’21) – Chinese President Xi Jinping has begun on Jun 7 a tour of Qinghai Province, a mineral-rich territory made up of most of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo and the Yulshul part of historical Tibet’s Kham Province.

He visited a residential community in the provincial capital Xining “to learn about its efforts to strengthen Party building, improve community-level governance and advance ethnic unity and progress,” reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Jun 7.

Xi, whose power derives from his positions as the general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and as Chairman of the party’s Central Military Commission, was earlier reported to have visited a company producing carpets and “learned about how it leveraged the advantages of local resources and used new design concepts to boost its products’ competitiveness, create jobs and increase the income of locals.”

It was not clear at once how long his visit would last, whether he would visit other parts of the province, and what the visit’s significance was.