Covid-19 cases falling in India, but some states reporting sharp increases, Tibetan cases touch 403

(TibetanReview.net, Oct06’20) – India has been reporting a steady decline in daily Covid-19 cases over the past three weeks but fresh infections in Kerala rose by 112% during this period, at three times the national rate, while Chhattisgarh saw a 93% rise, Uttarakhand 61%, and Odisha and MP 54%, reported the timesofindia.com Oct 6.

The country registered a 37% growth in cases during Sep 13-Oct 4, a decline from the 56% growth in the previous three weeks, the report said.

And while daily cases peaked around Sep 13, a total of 21 states and Union Territories have grown at a higher rate than the national average, indicating that the country may continue to see the pandemic surging in some parts of the country while cases fall in other places and possibly nationally.

Active cases now constitute less than 14% of the cumulative total.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 61,267 new cases and 884 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 06 at 8AM, taking their totals to 6,685,082 cases and 103,569 deaths. The sharp decline in both the numbers have been attributed to less testing having been carried out on Oct 5.

A total of 5,662,490, or 84.70%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 919,023, or 13.75% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.55%. These were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 61,267, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 75,787, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 15,404.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have accumulated more than 620,000 cases each in that order.

Fourteen other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chattisgarh, and Punjab had reported more than 110,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 51,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total more than 2,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 38,347 (↑263); followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 9,800 deaths, Karnataka with over 9,300 deaths; Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,000 deaths each; Delhi, and West Bengal with more than 5,200 deaths each; Punjab and Gujarat with more than 3,500 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,400 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, and Chattisgarh with 1,000 or more deaths each; Bihar, Odisha, Kerala, Assam, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, with between 924 and 669 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased by 26 over the previous day to reach a total of 403 (↑26), of whom 175 were active, 214 had recovered and 14 (↑1) had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 06.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 35,504,196 and the deaths 1,044,311, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:53 PM on Oct 6, 2020.

