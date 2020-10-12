Covid-19 cases growing faster than ever; India on course to overtake US for highest number

(TibetanReview.net, Oct12’20) – The number of new Covid-19 cases is growing faster than ever with more than one million new cases reported around the world in the past three days, as France, Russia, Nepal and several American states set records for the highest daily number of new infections, reported the New York Times Oct 12 morning.

Globally, the US, with over 7.7 million cases, leads with the highest number of infections since late May. But India, having crossed the 7 million mark on Oct 11 morning, is on course to overtake it, the report noted. India has continued to report the highest daily number of new infections by a large margin for months.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 66,732 new cases and 816 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 12 at 8AM, taking their totals to 7,120,538 cases and 109,150 deaths.

A total of 6,149,535, or 86.36 %, had recovered while the number of active cases was 861,853, or 12.10% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.53%. These were all improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 66,732, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 71,559, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 5,643.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have accumulated more than 650,000 cases each in that order.

Six other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, and Telangana had more than 210,000 each in that order.

Eight other states, namely Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Haryana, and Punjab had reported more than 120,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 55,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, and Arunachal Pradesh, reported more than 12,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total more than 2,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 40,349 (↑309); followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 10,000; Karnataka with more than 9,000 deaths, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,200 deaths each; Delhi, and West Bengal with more than 5,600 deaths each; Punjab and Gujarat with more than 3,500 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,600 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Odisha, and Kerala with more than 1,000 deaths each; Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, with between 946 and 747 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the third day at 535 (↑0), of whom 287 were active, 233 had recovered and 15 (↑0) had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 12.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 37,544,120 and the deaths 1,077,082, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:53 PM on Oct 12, 2020.

