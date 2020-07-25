Covid-19 cases in India cross 1.3 million, global total nearly 15.75 million

(TibetanReview.net, Jul25’20) – It has taken just two days for the total number of Covid-19 infections in India to increase from more than 1.2 million to over 1.3 million, marking a big jump in daily fresh cases. The country has the third highest total number of infections, standing just behind the USA and Brazil, and the sixth highest number of deaths from the global pandemic.

The tally of India’s Ministry of Health shows that there were 48,916 new Covid-19 cases and 757 new deaths during the past 24 hours as of Jul 25 at 8AM, taking their totals to 1,336,861 cases and 31,3581 deaths.

A total of 849,432, or at 63.54 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 456,071.

This is the third consecutive day the number of cases increased by more than 45,000.

The daily number of new cases, at 48,916, was more than the daily number of those who recovered at 32,223.

The nine worst-hit states with more than 40,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 357,117 cases after 9615 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 199,749 (↑6785) cases, Delhi with 128,389 (↑1025) cases, Karnataka 85,870 (↑5007), Andhra Pradesh 80,858 (↑8147), Uttar Pradesh 60,771 (↑2667), West Bengal 53,973 (↑2216), Gujarat with 53,545 (↑1068) cases, and Telangana 52,466 (↑1640).

There were nine other states with more than 10,000 cases: Rajasthan 34,178 (↑958), Bihar 33,926 (↑1946), Assam 29,921 (↑1130); Haryana 29,755 (↑780), Madhya Pradesh 26,210 (↑763); Odisha 22,693 (↑1,594); Kerala 16,995 (↑885), Jammu & Kashmir 16,782 (↑353), and Punjab 12,216 (↑477).

Besides, there were eleven other states/ Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases: Jharkhand 7,493 (↑518), Chattisgarh 6,731 (↑477), Uttarakhand 5,445 (↑), Goa 4,540 (↑190), Tripura 3,759 (↑103), Puducherry 2,515 (↑95), Manipur 2,146 (↑31), Himachal Pradesh 1,954 (↑120), Ladakh 1,246 (↑36), Nagaland 1,239 (↑65), and Arunachal Pradesh 1,056 (↑65).

Finally, there were four other states/ Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases: Chandigarh 823 (↑23), Meghalaya 588 (↑54) cases, Sikkim 477 (↑17), Mizoram 361 (↑29), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands 259 (↑19).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only states /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 13,132 (↑278), followed by Delhi 3,777 (↑32), Tamil Nadu 3,320 (↑88), Gujarat 2,278 (↑26), Karnataka 1,724 (↑108), Uttar Pradesh 1,348 (↑59), West Bengal 1,290 (↑35), Andhra Pradesh 933 (↑49), Madhya Pradesh 791 (↑11), Rajasthan 602 (↑8), Telangana 455 (↑8), Haryana 382 (↑4), Jammu & Kashmir 296 (↑14), Punjab 282 (↑5), Bihar 220 (↑3), Odisha 120 (↑6), Assam 76 (↑6), Jharkhand 70 (↑3), Uttarakhand 60 (↑0), Kerala 54 (↑4), Chattisgarh 36 (↑6), Puducherry 35 (↑1), Goa 29 (↑0), Chandigarh 13 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 11 (↑0), Tripura 11 (↑1), Meghalaya 5 (↑1), Arunachal Pradesh 3 (↑0), Ladakh 2 (↑0), and Nagaland 1 (↑1).

Four States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

The positivity rate in Delhi, which was 5.7% on Jul 24, further came down to 5.3%, with only 1,025 of 19,138 samples testing positive in 24 hours, reported timesofindia.com Jul 15. Under the WHO guidelines, if the positivity rate is 5% or below, the pandemic’s spread is under control.

From the peak of 3,947 fresh cases on Jun 23, the number of new infections in the Indian capital has seen a downward trend, hovering in the range of 1,000-2000 from Jul 11 to 19, dipping to 954 on Jul 20, but increasing to 1,349 the next day and keeping on falling modestly after that.

Delhi has continued to show more recoveries than new infections almost every day over the past several weeks.

The number of active cases in the city is 13,681.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged close to 15.75 million mark to reach 15,746,452 while a total of 639,900 had died as of Jul 25 at 02:04:58 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were thus 233,301new cases and 6,451 new deaths during the past 24 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (4,112,651), Brazil (2,287,475), India (1,337,024), Russia (805,332), South Africa (421,996), Mexico (378,285), Peru (375,961), Chile (341,304), UK (299,500), … China (86,202).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (145,546), Brazil (85,238), the UK (45,762), Mexico (42,645), Italy (35,097), India (31,358), France (30,195), Spain (28,432) … China (4,650).

