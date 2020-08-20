Covid-19 cases in India surging again amid improving recovery and other figures

(TibetanReview.net, Aug20’20) – After seeing marginal declines in Covid-19 cases for three successive days, India witnessed a sharp increase to more than 64,500 on Aug 19 morning and this was a followed by a record high daily number of nearly 70,000 on Aug 20 morning, suggesting that the country is still far from reaching its peak before cases start declining.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 69,652 new cases and 977 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Aug 20 at 8AM, taking their totals to 2,836,925 cases and 53,866 deaths.

A total of 2,096,664, or 73.91%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 686,395, or 24.20% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.90%. All there were improvement over the previous day’s numbers.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 69,652, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 58,794, which meant an increase in the number of active cases by 9881.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India is also the country with the fourth highest number of covid-19 deaths. Only the USA, Brazil, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra (628,641↑13,165), Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar (112,437↑3169) had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six other states, namely Telangana, Assam, Gujarat, Odisha,Rajasthan, and Kerala had reported more than 50,000 cases each so far in that order.

Nine other states/Union Territories, namely Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Goa had reported more than 12,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 12 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,200 cases each, namely Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, and Sikkim in that order.

Only Mizoram had less than 1000 cases at (873↑13).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 21,033 (↑346); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 6,100 deaths; Delhi and Karnataka with more than 4,200 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal with more than 2,500 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with over 1,100 deaths; and Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, and Chattisgarh with between 921 and 161 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan stood at a total of 94 (↑3) so far, of whom 23 were active, 68 had recovered and two had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 20 morning.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 22,423,016 and the deaths 787,909, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:57:44 PM on Aug 20, 2020.

By Blogsdna