Covid-19 cases rising rapidly in India as the pandemic’s geography shifting

(TibetanReview.net, Jun05’20) – While the Covid-19 pandemic whose floodgate China flung open to the rest of the country and outside world from its central city of Wuhan in late 2019 is shrinking in some of the countries that were hit very hard earlier, the number of new cases is growing faster than ever, with more than 100,000 being reported each day, rapidly changing the geography of the pandemic. The increase has been driven by emerging hot spots in Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, noted the New York Times Jun 5.

In India, the daily number of cases crossed 9,000 for the first time on Jun 4.

India had also reported the world’s third highest number of new cases in a single day on Jun 3 when its count of 8,723 cases was higher than Russia’s (8,536), reported the timesofindia.com Jun 5, citing the Worldometers website.

At least six states/Union territories registered their highest spike in new infections on Jun 4, namely Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, and Assam, the report said.

India is currently the country with the 7th most number of cumulative cases and 12th most number of deaths from the global pandemic.

With a total of 109,462 recoveries, the country now has 110,960 active cases.

***

India reported yet another highest ever daily figure of 9,851 cases during the past 24 hours as of Jun 5 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), taking the total to 226,770. The country also reported 273 deaths, yet another record, during that 24-hour period, taking the total to 6,348 deaths.

The four worst hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 77,793 cases after 2933 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 27,256 (↑1384) cases, Delhi with 25,004 (↑1359) cases, and Gujarat with 18,584 (↑484) cases.

Other states with more than 1,000 cases were Rajasthan 9,862 (↑210), Uttar Pradesh 9,237 (↑508), Madhya Pradesh 8,762 (↑174), West Bengal 6,876 (↑368), Bihar 4,493 (↑103), Karnataka 4,320 (↑257), Andhra Pradesh 4,223 (↑143), Haryana 3,281 (↑327), Telangana 3,147 (↑127), Jammu & Kashmir 3,142 (↑285), Odisha 2,478 (↑90), Punjab 2,415 (↑39), Assam 1,988 (↑316), Kerala 1,588 (↑94), and Uttarakhand 1,153 (↑68).

Apart from the above states, others with more than 100 cases included Jharkhand 793 (↑41), Chattisgarh 756 (↑88), Tripura 644 (↑176), Himachal Pradesh 383 (↑24), Chandigarh 301 (↑0), Goa 166 (↑87), and Manipur 124 (↑6).

States/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Ladakh 90 (↑0), Puducherry 82 (↑0), Nagaland 80 (↑22), Arunachal Pradesh 42 (↑4), Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 (↑0), Meghalaya 33 (↑0), Mizoram 17 (↑3), Dadra Nagar Haveli 12 (↑4), and Sikkim 2 (↑0).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 2,710 (↑123), followed by Gujarat 1,155 (↑33), Delhi 650 (↑44), Madhya Pradesh 377 (↑6), West Bengal 355 (↑10), Uttar Pradesh 245 (↑16), Tamil Nadu 220 (↑12), Rajasthan 213 (↑4), Telangana 105 (↑6), Andhra Pradesh 71 (↑3), Karnataka 57 (↑4), Punjab 47 (↑0), Jammu & Kashmir 35 (↑1), Bihar 29 ↑4), Haryana 24 (↑1), Kerala 14 (↑3), Uttarakhand 10 (↑2), Odisha 7 (↑0), Jharkhand 6 (↑1), Himachal Pradesh 5 (↑0), Chandigarh 5 (↑0), Assam 4 (↑0), Chattisgarh 2 (↑0), Ladakh 1 ((↑0) and Meghalaya 1 (↑0).

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

***

With a huge rise in infections over the past week, Delhi, at 14,456, now has the maximum number of active Covid-19 cases after Maharashtra (39,935), said the timesofindia.com report Jun 5.

The number of Covid-19 containment zones in the national capital had jumped to 163 on Jun 4 with 59 zones de-contained so far, reported newindianexpress.com Jun 4, citing the Delhi government. This number was 147 till Jun 1, the report added.

The district-wise number of containment zones were North district (30), South-West (29), West (19), South-East (17), South (16), North-West (14), New Delhi (10), East (9), Central (7), Shahdara (8), and North-East (4).

A total of 59 zones had been de-contained so far, which included the highest of 12 from the West district.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases surged past the 6.6 million mark to reach 6,642,295 while a total of 391,295 had died as of Jun 05 at 1:03:10 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 117,926 new cases and 5,006 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were US (1,872,660), Brazil (614,941), Russia (440,538), UK (283,079), Spain (240,660), Italy (234,013), India (227,029), France (189,569), Germany (184,924), Peru (183,198), and Turkey (167,410).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (108,211), UK (39,987), Brazil (34,021), Italy (33,689), France (29,068), Spain (27,133), Mexico (12,545), Belgium (9,548), Germany (8,635), Iran (8,071), Canada (7,717), India (6,363), Netherlands (6,009), Russia 5,376), Peru (4,894 ), and China (4,638).

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

