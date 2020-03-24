Covid-19: Exile Tibetan administration to function with 50 per cent staff

(TibetanReview.net, Mar23’20) – The Covid-19 global pandemic has not reached the Tibetan community in Dharamshala yet, although two residents of its district of Kangra have tested positive in preliminary tests after returning from trips to Singapore and Dubai. However, following lockdown measures announced by the government of India as well as both the state government and district authority, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has announced Mar 23 that its offices will operate with 50 per cent of its staff.

Citing guidance issued by the Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances, Government of India, and the Himachal Pradesh State Government, the CTA said in its announcement Mar 23 that members of the public in and around Dharamshala were “advised to observe the curfew currently in effect and therefore avoid physical contacts and appearances at the CTA headquarters unless absolutely necessary.”

The announcement urged the public to communicate their concerns with the CTA and its departments by telephone, emails and called for the observance social distancing until further instruction.

The government of India has ordered the 75 districts in 22 states and union territories in which the global pandemic had spread to maintain the lockdown till Mar 31.

India currently has 415 confirmed infections and 7 deaths from the pandemic amid concerns that not enough number of people were being tested.

By Blogsdna