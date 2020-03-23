Covid-19: India orders lockdown in 75 districts as infections totalled 370, suspends all passenger trains

(TibetanReview.net, Mar22’20) – There have now been a total of 299,912 confirmed cases and 13,028 deaths from the Covid-19 global pandemic which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Nov 2019, with 66,907 having recovered from the disease as of 3:52pm on Mar 22, 2020, reported https://infographics.channelnewsasia.com/covid-19/map.html India, like other countries outside China, continued to report increasing cases, prompting further government control measures.

As the total number of positive cases in India rose to 370 on Mar 22 from the previous day’s total of 271, New Delhi issued an advisory to all states, directing them to lockdown 75 districts where coronavirus cases had been reported, reported indianexpress.com Mar 22 at 3:00pm. The government also suspended running of all passenger trains and metro trains till Mar 31.

The report added that the fatality had risen to seven with a death each reported Mar 22 from Bihar, Mumbai and Gujarat. One each had died previously in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

* * *

Italy, the worst affected country outside China, saw another huge jump in the daily numbers of cumulative infections and deaths at 53,578 and 4,825 from the previous day’s totals of 47,021 and 4,032 respectively.

The United States became the second most affected country outside China with a total of 25,493 cumulative infections and 307 deaths compared to the previous day’s totals of 19,285 and 249 respectively.

Spain saw another large increase in the number of cumulative infections and deaths at 24,926 and 1,326, compared to the previous day’s totals of 19,980 and 767 respectively.

Iran’s total of infections from the global pandemic touched 20,610 and the deaths 1,685 compared to the previous day’s totals of 19,644 and 1,433.

Germany has reported the totals of infections and deaths at 17,742 and 48, the same cumulative totals as the day before.

France reported big increases in cumulative infections and deaths at 14,459 and 562 compared to the previous day’s totals of 12,612 and 450.

And South Korea reported cumulative totals of 8,897 infections and 104 deaths compared to the previous day’s totals of 8,799 and 102 respectively.

Other badly affected countries with 500 or more infections and deaths were Switzerland (6,113, 56), the United Kingdom (5,018, 233), the Netherlands (3,631, 1136), Belgium (2,815, 67),Austria (2,814, 8), Norway (1,962, 7), Sweden (1,746, 20), Denmark (1,326, 13), Malaysia (1,306, 10), Portugal (1.280, 12), Brazil (1,128, 15), Canada (1,099, 13), Australia (1,098,77), Japan, (1,016, 35-unchanged), Turkey (947, 21), Israel (883, 1), Ireland (785, 3), the Diamond Princess cruise ship (712, 8), Luxembourg (670, 8), Pakistan (640, 3), Thailand (599, 1), Indonesia (514, 48).

Other countries with 100 or more infections with deaths totaling up to 25 were Singapore, Iceland, Slovenia, the Philippines, Romania, India, Peru, Russia, Bahrain, Egypt, Hong Kong, Mexico, Panama, Lebanon, Argentina, Iraq, Croatia, Taiwan, Bulgaria, UAE, San Marino, Algeria, Costa Rica, and Hungary.

Countries and regions with 100 or more confirmed infections, but no death, were Czech Republic (1,047), Qatar (481), Finland (450-unchanged), Saudi Arabia (392), Estonia (306), South Africa (240), Colombia (196), Slovakia (178), Kuwait (176), Armenia (160), Serbia (149), Latvia (124), and Uruguay (110).

* * *

In China, the National Health Commission said Mar 22 that the mainland had 46 confirmed cases, including 45 imported one which totaled 314 as of Mar 21 end. Six were reported to have died on Mar 21end.

Mainland China also reported 45 new suspected cases, taking the total of such cases to 118.

Of the mainland’s total confirmed cases of 81,054 as of Mar 21 end, 5,549 were still being treated, 72,244 had been discharged after recovery, and 3,261 had died of the disease, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Mar 22.

The total of number of severe cases was reported to be 1,845, a decline by 118 over the previous day’s total.

By Blogsdna